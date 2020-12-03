What's new

Biden to end US support for Saudi Arabia’s war in Yemen.

alex pitters

Aug 4, 2020
O67SGEMUNJCGPAJK6R2S6WR73E.jpg

President Joe Biden will soon fulfill one of his top foreign policy campaign commitment by stopping U.S. offensive support for the aggressive Saudi Arabia-led military coalition in Yemen, national security adviser Jake Sullivan said on Thursday morning.

“He is going to announce an end to American support for offensive operations in Yemen,” Sullivan confirmed Biden’s decision.

The shift has huge connotations for millions of people in Yemen, where the Saudis and their partners ― specifically the United Arab Emirates ― have killed thousands with American support since the Saudi-led coalition began its intervention in 2015. The riot has brought the already poverty-stricken country to the point of famine, in what the United Nations has called the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.

Mr. Biden, who signaled during his campaign that he would take a different perspective to Yemen and the Saudi-led military campaign there from that of the Trump rule, will say in a foreign-policy speech that he is appointing Timothy Lenderking, a career diplomat with great experience in Gulf and Yemen affairs, to be his point person on the conflict, a senior administration official said.

Source and more details are here: https://insiderpaper.com/biden-us-support-saudi-war-yemen/
 
