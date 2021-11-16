What's new

Biden signs $1.2T infrastructure package into law

President Joe Biden signed the more than $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill into law on Monday, checking off the first piece of his party's sprawling economic agenda.

The package will put $550 billion in new funds into transportation, broadband and utilities. Biden's signature follows years of failed efforts in Washington to overhaul physical infrastructure, improvements that advocates have said will boost the economy and create jobs.


The legislation will put $110 billion into roads, bridges and other major projects. It will invest $66 billion in freight and passenger rail, including potential upgrades to Amtrak. It will direct $39 billion into public transit systems.

The plan will put $65 billion into expanding broadband, a priority after the coronavirus pandemic left millions of Americans at home without effective internet access. It will also put $55 billion into improving water systems and replacing lead pipes.

https://www.cnbc.com/2021/11/15/bid...-bipartisan-infrastructure-bill-into-law.html
 
Anything less than 5 Trillion USD is too low.
 
