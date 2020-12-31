What's new

Biden says U.S. ready to work with China when it is in America's interest

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
36,537
2
69,529
Country
China
Location
China
Biden says U.S. ready to work with China when it is in America's interest
By Reuters Staff
FEBRUARY 5, 20214:17 AM


WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Joe Biden on Thursday called China’s America’s most serious competitor, but said the United States is ready to work with China when it is in its interests to do so.

“We will ... take on directly the challenges posed (to) our prosperity, security and democratic values by our most serious competitor, China,” Biden said in a speech during his first visit to the State Department.

“We will confront China’s economic abuses, counter its aggressive course of action to push back China’s attack on human rights, intellectual property and global governance,” he said. “But we’re ready to work with Beijing, when it’s in America’s interest to do so.”

www.reuters.com

Biden says U.S. ready to work with China when it is in America's interest

President Joe Biden on Thursday called China's America's most serious competitor, but said the United States is ready to work with China when it is in its interests to do so.
www.reuters.com www.reuters.com
 
U

UKBengali

ELITE MEMBER
May 29, 2011
16,789
7
20,230
Country
Bangladesh
Location
United Kingdom
Sensible comments.

USA and China need to come to some kind of accommodation as the two richest and more powerful countries to build peace and prosperity for the rest of this century.
 
A

atan651

FULL MEMBER
Dec 16, 2016
1,534
-3
2,314
Country
Malaysia
Location
Malaysia
so China is a competitor, no more an adversary; more cooperation and less confrontation is the new theme. sounds good! :enjoy:
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

Homo Sapiens
How Biden Can Move Beyond Trump’s Failed Iran Strategy
Replies
11
Views
507
KurtisBrian
K
TaiShang
NY Times’ pseudo-expert accusing China of genocide worked for far-right cult Falun Gong’s publicity arm
Replies
5
Views
171
qwerrty
qwerrty
HalfMoon
'If you make China the enemy, China will be the enemy': Beijing's fresh threat to Australia
Replies
0
Views
241
HalfMoon
HalfMoon
Daniel808
#TrumpPandemic is Now Trending in American and Worldwide
2
Replies
29
Views
2K
Daniel808
Daniel808
senheiser
Biden compares alliance with Saudi Arabia to the USSR during World War
Replies
4
Views
795
Ceylal
Ceylal

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom