What's new

Biden says U.S. can’t let China win EV race as he visits Ford plant

艹艹艹

艹艹艹

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 7, 2016
4,867
0
14,911
Country
China
Location
China
Biden says U.S. can’t let China win EV race as he visits Ford plant
President has proposed $174 billion for electric vehicles as part of $2.3 trillion infrastructure package

Last Updated: May 18, 2021 at 3:12 p.m. ET
First Published: May 18, 2021 at 8:52 a.m. ET

President Joe Biden on Tuesday touted his electric-vehicle and infrastructure plans in a visit to a Ford Motor Co. plant in Michigan, framing his proposals as giving the U.S. a competitive edge against China.

Biden has proposed $174 billion for electric vehicles as part of his $2.3 trillion infrastructure package, a measure he is negotiating with Republican lawmakers. The president’s plan would, for example, build 500,000 EV charging stations.

Citing China’s fast-growing electric-vehicle market and its manufacturing of batteries, Biden said, “They think they are going to win.”

“But I got news for them, they will not win this race. We can’t let them,” the president said at Ford’s Rouge Electric Vehicle Center in Dearborn.

A White House document released before Biden’s departure for Michigan painted the U.S. as in need of catching up in the EV space, particularly to China.

“Despite pioneering the technology, the United States is behind in the race to manufacture these vehicles and the batteries that go in them,” it said, adding the U.S. market share of EV sales is one third the size of the Chinese EV market. China had about 800,000 charging points in 2020, compared to 100,000 in the U.S., the document said.

“President Biden believes it is time for this to change and for the U.S. to lead in EV manufacturing, infrastructure, deployment and innovation,” the White House said.

When asked Tuesday about Ford’s efforts to lobby Washington on issues such as EVs, White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters she “would say to any skeptics — anyone who’s questioning why we’re investing in the electric vehicle markets or why the president’s proposing that — that’s where jobs are, that’s where the future of auto manufacturing is.”
 
PakPrinciples

PakPrinciples

FULL MEMBER
May 6, 2013
589
0
767
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
From my perspective the Chinese have already won.

Considering the Chinese will have a larger EV market and they can produce cars on a market of scale that makes them cheaper than any American brand, why Tesla moved production to China in the first place to be closer to the worlds EV supply chain, I don't see what the US can do to overcome this hurdle.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 1, Guests: 2)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom