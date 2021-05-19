Biden says U.S. can’t let China win EV race as he visits Ford plant

President has proposed $174 billion for electric vehicles as part of $2.3 trillion infrastructure package
Last Updated: May 18, 2021 at 3:12 p.m. ET
First Published: May 18, 2021 at 8:52 a.m. ET
President Joe Biden on Tuesday touted his electric-vehicle and infrastructure plans in a visit to a Ford Motor Co. plant in Michigan, framing his proposals as giving the U.S. a competitive edge against China.
Biden has proposed $174 billion for electric vehicles as part of his $2.3 trillion infrastructure package, a measure he is negotiating with Republican lawmakers. The president’s plan would, for example, build 500,000 EV charging stations.
Citing China’s fast-growing electric-vehicle market and its manufacturing of batteries, Biden said, “They think they are going to win.”
“But I got news for them, they will not win this race. We can’t let them,” the president said at Ford’s Rouge Electric Vehicle Center in Dearborn.
A White House document released before Biden’s departure for Michigan painted the U.S. as in need of catching up in the EV space, particularly to China.
“Despite pioneering the technology, the United States is behind in the race to manufacture these vehicles and the batteries that go in them,” it said, adding the U.S. market share of EV sales is one third the size of the Chinese EV market. China had about 800,000 charging points in 2020, compared to 100,000 in the U.S., the document said.
“President Biden believes it is time for this to change and for the U.S. to lead in EV manufacturing, infrastructure, deployment and innovation,” the White House said.
When asked Tuesday about Ford’s efforts to lobby Washington on issues such as EVs, White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters she “would say to any skeptics — anyone who’s questioning why we’re investing in the electric vehicle markets or why the president’s proposing that — that’s where jobs are, that’s where the future of auto manufacturing is.”