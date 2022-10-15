What's new

Biden says "PAKISTAN ONE OF THE WORLD'S MOST DANGEROUS COUNTRIES" adds bit about NUKES too

Last night, at a fundraiser, Biden said Pakistan may be one of the world’s most dangerous countries, adding, “Nuclear weapons without any cohesion.” Strange comment-not the type of thing senior US officials typically say publicly as much as they used to.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1581116049885343749

1665806712247.png


He is right. A failed state with nukes is dangerous.


A Treason Army a corrupt judiciary and a corrupt Parliamentary system.
 
India deflection tactic

Refuse to explain Billo rani's diplomacy ballerina.

Obama used to bark this a lot, is he just talking Obama talking points now?
 
Biden’s old wrinkly azz is on his way out anyway, so who cares?

Yea way to support that old cracka tryin to defang Pakistan with the help of your local boot polishing gernails...


Honestly the the IQ in this place...
 
Paving the way for the resumption of drone bombs from america. Of course with the blessings of the Pakistani Army command who make $$_...


It interesting that Pakistani Army establishment is the only Army in the world or history for that matter of fact... That actually makes money from attacks from a foreign power on its own so-called nation... Lol. It's truely an awesome setup they have.... Of course the Pakistani civilians are the sacrificial lambs (i.e. slaves) and an great population reduction plan....

Well done Property Dealers.
. Amazing Imported Government NRO
 
What's left to defend of Pakistan.... Pakistani establishment relies on foolish patriots for their enslavement... While they give NROs to Zardari, Mullah Diesel, Sharif's, and Hussain Haqqani...


Think about it.
 
Teri b**d mein har waqt ka danda ghusa hota hai, koi bhi thread ho - har waqt ka eik hi Randi Rona

Imran Khan, Nawaz, zardari this or that,
 

