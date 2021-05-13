What's new

Biden says it's up to Afghans to run their country as U.S. leaves

Biden says it's up to Afghans to run their country as U.S. leaves

President Joe Biden on Thursday said it is up to the Afghan people alone how they run their country, as he announced the U.S. military mission in Afghanistan will end on Aug. 31 despite new concerns about the possibility of a civil war.
“ We did not go to Afghanistan to nation-build," Biden said. "It's the right and the responsibility of the Afghan people alone to decide their future and how they want to run their country."
The only way to get rid of a bully is to give them a bloody nose.
 
In light of this statement by the president, does it mean that US won't be leaving the token force to protect the Kabul airport? It would be a big policy reversal.
 
