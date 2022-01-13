Biden says he'll soon outline his administration's plans to make high-quality masks free to Americans
President Joe Biden speaks about the government's COVID-19 response, in the South Court Auditorium in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House Campus in Washington, Thursday, January 13, 2022. (Andrew Harnik/AP)
President Biden said he will soon detail plans for his administration to make high-quality masks free to Americans.
Earlier in his remarks, Biden once again reiterated the importance of wearing a mask.
Biden also acknowledged the malaise that the country is feeling during this latest onslaught of Covid-19 cases.
"I know we're all frustrated as we enter this new year — the Omicron variant is causing millions of cases and record hospitalizations," he said, before reiterating his belief that the pandemic is primarily affecting the unvaccinated in a plea for people to get their shots.
"Right now, both vaccinated and unvaccinated people are testing positive, but what happens after that could not be more different."
CNN's Jeremy Diamond, Paul LeBlanc, Kate Sullivan, Kaitlan Collins and Betsy Klein contributed reporting to this post.
Biden announces deployment of federal medical teams to 6 additional states
From CNN's Elise Hammond
President Joe Biden speaks about the government's COVID-19 response, in the South Court Auditorium in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House Campus in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022. (Andrew Harnik/AP)
President Biden said six additional federal medical teams will be deployed to six more states to help hospitals overwhelmed by Covid-19.
The more than 120 medical and military personnel will go to facilities in Michigan, New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Rhode Island and New Mexico.
Biden said on top of these new medical teams, more than 800 military and other federal emergency personnel have been deployed to 24 states, tribes and territories since Thanksgiving. That includes more than 350 military doctors, nurses and medics, the President said.
Biden said his administration has also shipped personal protective equipment to health care workers and have directed FEMA to make sure there is enough hospital bed capacity.
