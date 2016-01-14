Biden says he will accept no “red lines” from Moscow - I don't accept anybody's red lines

Where are the British, French, Germans etc etc they were making noise in the beginning but once Russia start threatening big bro US has been called in and they faded into the background remember if Ukraine is invaded the EU could collapse as consequence in cascade domino effect.



Russia wants to reconstruct the western civilization by building an Eastern Civilization replacing the western one ruled by Moscow instead of Bruxelles the stakes are high in Ukraine for the EU as an organization and it's future is on the line here