Biden says he will accept no “red lines” from Moscow - I don't accept anybody's red lines

Battlion25

Battlion25

Jul 18, 2021
Okay in defense of Biden that title may come off little strange but let me explain the context and how it all hangs together. Moscow claims NATO eastward expansion in Ukraine, Poland, Finland and Baltic states etc etc is Moscow redlines as in them expanding eastwards but that expansion happened few years ago and NATO can't sede an inch to Russia by withdrawing from these areas hence it is non-negotiable stance for them and Putin's redlines in East Europe and Ukraine is unrecognized by the US and allies hence his redlines overlap into their own redlines.

Biden comments on Russia’s ‘red lines’

S President Joe Biden has vowed to hold a lengthy talk with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on the issue of Ukraine, while insisting he will accept no “red lines” from Moscow.
“We've been aware of Russia's actions [concerning Ukraine] for a long time and my expectation is we're going to have a long discussion with Putin,” Biden said Friday night as he left for a trip to Camp David.
“I don't accept anybody's red lines,” the president added in apparent reference to “red lines” Moscow had outlined earlier this week as several Western publicans suggested that a military showdown in Ukraine is imminent.


On Thursday, the country’s foreign ministry claimed that the military bloc had assured Russia it would not move “an inch” further east at the end of the Cold War. Despite that pledge, NATO has continued to grow since, encompassing new member states ever-closer to Russia’s borders, with Ukraine repeatedly expressing interest in joining up in recent years.

The ministry stressed that “the only option for resolving the current situation” would be for NATO to rule out any further expansion towards Russia’s borders as well as for it to stop its ongoing military build-up at Moscow's doorstep.

Last month, the Biden administration warned European officials that Russia could be mulling an “invasion” of eastern Ukraine, with Secretary of State Antony Blinken threatening “serious consequences” in the event of any “aggression” there.

Moscow has rejected those predictions as groundless, but has voiced some concern about a possible internal conflict breaking out in Ukraine's war-torn Donbass. Russia has accused the West of “encouraging” Ukraine to start an armed conflict by moving NATO military gear closer to the border.

Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov also claimed Ukrainian forces have been using US-made rockets as they battle separatists in the east of the country, arguing that the alleged US assistance increases chances of a full-blown civil war.
vi-va

vi-va

What a crap from Obama.

Ukrainian crisis has little to do with Ukrainians. It's all about NATO and Russia.

Ukraine was sandwiched by NATO and Russia, that's the reality of great power politics, and the tragedy of Ukraine.
 
Titanium100

Titanium100

Where are the British, French, Germans etc etc they were making noise in the beginning but once Russia start threatening big bro US has been called in and they faded into the background remember if Ukraine is invaded the EU could collapse as consequence in cascade domino effect.

Russia wants to reconstruct the western civilization by building an Eastern Civilization replacing the western one ruled by Moscow instead of Bruxelles the stakes are high in Ukraine for the EU as an organization and it's future is on the line here
 
northeast

Biden is trying to use old cold war tricks to united his allies to take on china and russia in the same time. But so far it is only in his cheap words,no real actions except militaty drills after drills. USA is also trying to drag its all allies to decoupling from the rest of the world,otherwise there is no way to stop the rise of China. It is going to fail badly.
 
Titanium100

Titanium100

China is good it has nothing to worry about the EU is not strong due to alot of fiefdoms. As long as China doesn't geopolitically do suicide by adding Iran into it's mix as an exclusive then everything should be fine but if it was otherwise it could change the tie against China for good. In politics just one small decision can change the entire paradigm balance
 
tower9

The reality is that regardless of what he does, the result will be the same. China will rise. That’s the most unsettling part for the American elite and a fact they can’t come to grips with.
 
