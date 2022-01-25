Biden refers to Fox News correspondent as a "stupid son of a bitch" Fox News' Peter Doocy asked the president whether inflation will be a political liability.

President Biden appeared to be caught on a hot mic on Monday, calling a Fox News correspondent a "stupid son of a bitch" after the journalist asked a question about inflation. It's unclear whether the president knew his mic was still on, but the moment was also caught on camera."Do you think inflation is a political liability going into the midterms?" Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy could be heard shouting as journalists filed out of the room."No, it's a great asset," Mr. Biden muttered sarcastically. "More inflation. What a stupid son of a bitch."