Biden: Putin "cannot remain in power"

Today at 12:39 a.m. EDT|Updated today at 4:52 p.m. EDT


WARSAW — President Biden said Russian President Vladimir Putin “cannot remain in power” in a forceful speech Saturday wrapping up a trip to Europe meant to bolster NATO’s response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The president’s remark initially seemed to suggest support for regime change — something the Biden administration has taken pains to avoid — though the White House later said Biden only meant Putin should not be allowed to exercise power over his neighbors or the region.

“That’s not for Biden to decide,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, according to state media. “The president of Russia is elected by Russians.”
Biden’s words capped a fiery speech in which he called Putin a “dictator,” warning him not to encroach on NATO territory and urging Ukrainians to steel themselves for a long battle. He framed the Kremlin’s invasion as the “test of all time” for democracy.

His trip came as fierce fighting continued in Ukraine. Officials in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv reported several powerful explosions on Saturday, and a large plume of smoke could be seen billowing in the air.
Sorry, who the hell is Biden?
 
A war criminal who was the handler and architect behind half the American invasions and bombings in the last three decades.

Who is now crying Putin is a war criminal for protecting his country and people by removing threats to their existence.
Oh, a war criminal. I thought it's a God's name in some local folk tales. My gosh, I was going to buy a Biden picture or statue and worship and enshrine Biden so He can make me win the next three Powerball lotteries.
 
Sorry, who the hell is Biden?
The puppet of the real POTUS: George Soros.

Who else can talk this way?
www.nybooks.com

A Partnership with China to Avoid World War | George Soros

The future course of history will greatly depend on how China tackles its economic transition from investment and export-led growth to greater dependence on domestic demand, and how the US reacts to it. A strategic partnership between the US and China could prevent the evolution of two power...
www.nybooks.com www.nybooks.com
www.project-syndicate.org

Vladimir Putin and the Risk of World War III | by George Soros - Project Syndicate

George Soros warns that, after misreading the situation in Ukraine, Russia's leader seems to know no limits.
www.project-syndicate.org www.project-syndicate.org

USA is the most fake democracy over the face of Earth, a true Wall Street bankers dictatorship.

It's funny how nobody knows truely who the hell rules the USA, e.g: who really decides a war in that country, Biden certainly not.
 
This is actully quite possible occurance where the US will try hard to implant traitors
Putin is already paranoid and removing the traitors in his inner circle.
Putin-and-Shoigu.jpg
 
Removing Putin can have devastating consequences for region and world, US needs to stop pushing the world towards a total annihilation. US/Russia have to sit together and sort things out like adults, right now both countries are acting childish and scary.
 

