Biden plans to ‘recalibrate’ relations with Saudi Arabia and downgrade MBS

Kamala Harris Is Now Making Joe Biden’s Head of State Calls for Him.

Vice President Kamala Harris spoke today with President Emmanuel Macron of France, and expressed her commitment to strengthening bilateral ties between the United States and France and to revitalizing the transatlantic alliance. Vice President Harris and President Macron agreed on the need for close bilateral and multilateral cooperation to address COVID-19, climate change, and support democracy at home and around the world. They also discussed numerous regional challenges, including those in the Middle East and Africa, and the need to confront them together. The Vice President thanked President Macron for his leadership on the issue of gender equality and for France’s contribution to NASA’s Mars 2020 Perseverance rover.



It is bizarre for a Vice President to be making contact with key world leaders just weeks into a new administration.



Harris also recently spoke with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

There was also this from a couple days ago:The White House published a readout yesterday entitled "Readout of Vice President Kamala Harris Call with President Emmanuel Macron of France."