Biden overtakes Trump on Covid-19 deaths

15 Dec, 2021 22:11 / Updated 3 hours agoFile photo: A Washington, DC memorial to 400,000 US Covid-19 deaths, seen here on January 19, was part of Joe Biden's inauguration ceremonies.The US has passed 800,000 deaths attributed to Covid-19, doubling the toll from the time of President Donald Trump’s departure. However, President Joe Biden’s administration claims it has saved a million more lives with vaccines.While the exact figures are difficult to pin down, the tally maintained by Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore on Wednesday showed the deaths of 802,014 Americans have been linked to the virus since the start of the pandemic. The same counter stood at 400,000 on the eve of Biden’s inauguration in January....