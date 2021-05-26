What's new

Biden orders intelligence report on Covid origins within 90 days

President Joe Biden on Wednesday ordered US intelligence agencies to report to him in the next three months on whether the Covid-19 virus first emerged in China from an animal source or from a laboratory accident.
Agencies should "redouble their efforts to collect and analyze information that could bring us closer to a definitive conclusion, and to report back to me in 90 days," Biden said in a statement released by the White House.

If China is found to have covered up a Covid leak from Chinese labs, China will have committed one of the greatest crimes against humanity in modern history.

The world deserves answers on Chinese Covid origin.
 
This isn't a court of law nor a scientific publication, so whatever findings result are purely political.
 
Sure, open your fort detrick and allow WHO inspection. China did it with Wuhan lab while American still sneaky reject all attempt to allow fort Detrick. Definitely, guilty of something.

If US is found to be the source of covid-19 and launching biological warfare on China. China shall nuke US to rid of such evil, for sake of mankind!
 
