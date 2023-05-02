What's new

Biden offers $500K grant for English teachers in Pakistan that focus on transgender youth

Most people in pakistan prob think that transgender are people who are khusra not the people who were born male or female but then decided to be the other...
 
Pakistan will be the first nation to have a transgender prime minister.

Your humiliation continues as you are way too docile.
Actually, some schools were teaching this particular ABC book, assuming to 1st graders, where E = equality
t = transgendered, and G = gay. A local teacher took up the issue with that and was on a new network last month or so speaking out against the book. in private schools
 
Khusras/Hijras have long had some degree of acceptance in society even if they have always lived on the fringes of it, at least here in north-west India... not sure about the whole place.

I'm guessing its similar in Pakistan ?
 
Yes, its the same in Pak as they are hermaphrodites and they all know what they are . A transgendered person is a man or a woman who identifies themselves as another gender.A enuch is not a trans either, Enuch is a neutered/castrated person.

Per NIH :
Are there human hermaphrodites?

True hermaphroditism is a rare cause of intersexuality in which both ovarian and testicular tissue is present in the same individual.

Inheritance of Hermaphrodite (Khuntha) under the Muslim Law: An Overview

Like other creation of almighty Allah, the hermaphrodite should also be treated as human being and if we treated them as human they must have some rights, liabilities etc. This research shall try to explain and show one of their basic rights that mean the rights of inheritance. Quran does not...
www.scirp.org www.scirp.org
 
Yet, in 76 years, you warrior afghans still couldn't manage to get your freedom and your land from a people who never won a war, not even one for their freedom, are docile, had everything handed in a plate to them and can't be expected to do anything, given that kind of history.

Not very flattering at all, is it?

