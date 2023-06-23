What's new

Biden, Modi urge Pakistan to take action against militants

INDIAPOSITIVE

INDIAPOSITIVE

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 20, 2014
9,058
-28
11,618
Country
India
Location
India
US historically has been a close partner of Pakistan but Washington downgraded its ties with Islamabad after accusations that Islamabad had been supporting Afghan Taliban against US troops in the region. / Photo: Reuters

REUTERS
US historically has been a close partner of Pakistan but Washington downgraded its ties with Islamabad after accusations that Islamabad had been supporting Afghan Taliban against US troops in the region. / Photo: Reuters
US President Joe Biden and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi have called on Pakistan to act to ensure that its territory is not used to launch militant attacks, the White House said in a joint statement.
"They strongly condemned cross-border terrorism, the use of terrorist proxies and called on Pakistan to take immediate action to ensure that no territory under its control is used for launching terrorist attacks," the White House said on Thursday.
There was no immediate reaction from Islamabad on the US-India statement.

Relations between nuclear-armed neighbours India and Pakistan have been fraught for years.

Since British colonial rule in the Indian subcontinent ended in 1947, India and Pakistan have fought three wars, two of them over the Muslim-majority Himalayan region of Kashmir, which they both claim in full but rule in part.
India has for years accused Pakistan of helping rebels who have battled Indian troops in India-administered Kashmir since the late 1980s.
Pakistan denies the accusation and says it only provides diplomatic and moral support for Kashmiris seeking self-determination according to several UN resolutions.
Most Kashmiris support the rebel cause that the territory be united either under Pakistani rule or as an independent country.

India revoked Kashmir's limited autonomy in 2019 and annexed the region — move Pakistan calls illegal and wants it rolled back.
India's unilateral decision led the two countries to downgrade their diplomatic ties.

"President Biden and Prime Minister Modi reiterated the call for concerted action against all UN-listed terrorist groups" the joint statement said.

US-Pakistan ties

India under Modi has taken an increasingly hardline on Pakistan, announcing an air strike in 2019 in response to an attack by a Kashmiri suicide bomber in which some 40 Indian soldiers were killed.

Pakistan denied any role in the attack and maintained the entire episode was a "false flag" operation aimed to boost PM Modi's ratings in elections.

In response to the air raid by India in Pakistan's Balakot area, Pakistan said it shot down two Indian jets and arrested a pilot, Abhinandan Varthaman, who was later released by then Imran Khan's government in a goodwill gesture.

The United States historically has been a close partner of Pakistan but its accusation that Islamabad's powerful military and intelligence apparatus had been supporting Afghanistan's Taliban saw Washington downgrade its ties with Islamabad.

The Biden administration has kept Pakistan at arm's length since the US withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2021, in contrast to warming relations with India.




FzQUsjMWYAE-NeE



www.reuters.com

Biden and Modi urge Pakistan to act against extremist attacks

U.S. President Joe Biden and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday called on Pakistan to act to ensure that its territory is not used to launch extremist attacks, the White House said in a joint statement.
www.reuters.com www.reuters.com

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1671984120870629377

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1672059649225523202


https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1672088341263556608
 
Mugen

Mugen

SENIOR MEMBER
Feb 16, 2018
3,100
-1
7,657
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Generals are good pet dogs, but as dogs don't expect to be treated like humans. These shameless generals have destroyed the dreams and hopes of 220million Pakistanis, I hope they get what they deserve, and it's a lot worse than humiliation.
 
Kuru

Kuru

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 8, 2017
2,041
-18
1,796
Country
India
Location
India
I think Pakistan - more than any other country - should understand that keeping the terrorists to launch attack on neighbors is not a good idea, after all. Pakistan lost 60k+ lives due to ’good terrorists bad terrorists’ policy but, to everyone’s surprise, refuses to learn the lessons.

The economic damage this ‘good terrorist bad terrorist’ policy has caused is unparalleled. Look where Pakistan is now, roaming with the begging bowl from countries to countries, institutions to institutions , selling off Karachi port in the process.

Hopefully Pakistan will listen to the sane and rational advise US and India have given about terrorism and things will turn around for better.
 
Skywalker

Skywalker

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 3, 2006
3,948
-16
3,902
being a patriotic Pakistan, I damn care about a dieing so called super power aka USA and its cartoon president who cant even walk properly, anyways an eye opener for the boot licking generals of Gate number 4.
 
M

Mohsin A

FULL MEMBER
May 13, 2012
959
-16
2,457
Pakistan will continue to get zaleel khawaar globally until the people decide to stand up against the establishment. Unfortunately, the appetite isn't there so the nation will continue to live in gulami. The army chief needs to be overthrown along with his collaborators.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

R
China-Pakistan: Beijing to "Further Deepen and Expand" Ties, Support Pak "Financial Stability"
2 3 4
Replies
58
Views
3K
AsianLion
AsianLion
Bilal9
In Hosting Modi, Biden Pushes Democracy Concerns to the Background
Replies
0
Views
60
Bilal9
Bilal9
ghazi52
Leaked documents reveal Pakistan’s assessment on US-China tussle
Replies
1
Views
373
nahtanbob
N
INDIAPOSITIVE
Pakistan urges US to restore military financing, sales
Replies
4
Views
452
tman786
T
HAIDER
Pakistan urges US to restore military financing, sales
2 3
Replies
30
Views
1K
brational
brational

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom