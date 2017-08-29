Biden ‘might de-escalate’ China tech war

China has embraced globalization to become the top trading partner for more than two-thirds of the world’s nations…As a global economic actor, China is central to the prosperity of American allies and partners; its students and tourists flow through global universities and cities; its factories are the forge for much of the world’s advanced technology. This thick web of ties makes it difficult to even start to determine which countries are aligned with the United States and which are aligned with China…Even as China emerges as a more formidable competitor than the Soviet Union, it has also become an essential US partner.