Biden meets patriach Vartholomaios of Constantinople, denies meeting with Erdogan

Patriarch to meet Biden, Blinken, Pelosi | eKathimerini.com Ecumenical Patriarch Vartholomaios' meetings in Washington with President Joe Biden, Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi have been finalized.

That must burn alot for Erdo. American president Biden meets patriarch Vartholomaios, leader of the orthodox church in the white house, Blinken and Pelosi will also attend the meeting. Meanwhile Erdogan tries to get a meeting with Biden since january, so far without sucess. Biden even refused to meet with Erdogan at the UN summit.Patriarch Vartholomaios is the archbishop of Constantinople and by this the spiritual leader of all eastern orthodox christians in the world. He resides in Constantinople and always is under extreme pressure from the turkish government, who constantly harass him and the church and only see him as religious leader of the 2000 remaining Greeks in Turkey.