Biden makes passionate appeal for Pakistan aid | The Express Tribune US president slams Russia for violating UN charter

US President Joe Biden on Wednesday made a fervent pitch for extending help to Pakistan where floods had caused huge devastation in his address to the UN General Assembly, as he announced over $2.9 billion in new assistance to address global food insecurity.Biden was confronting no shortage of difficult issues as leaders gathered this year. the president addressed the 193-member assembly during its high-level debate, when he dealt with the adverse impacts of climate change.“Pakistan is still under water, needs help,” the president told a packed gathering of world leaders in the iconic hall of the General Assembly, including the Pakistani Prime Minister, Shehbaz Sharif.In his address, Biden announced over $2.9 billion in new assistance to address global food insecurity, building on the $6.9 billion in US government assistance to support global food security already committed this year.President Biden declared at the United Nations that Russia had “shamelessly violated the core tenets” of the international body with its war in Ukraine as he summoned nations around the globe to stand firm in backing the Ukrainian resistance.Delivering a forceful condemnation of Russia’s seven-month war, Biden also referenced Russian President Vladimir Putin’s announcement on Wednesday that he had ordered a partial mobilisation of reservistsPutin’s new nuclear threats against Europe showed “reckless disregard” for Russia’s responsibilities as a signer of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons, Biden said. “Russia has shamelessly violated the core tenets of the UN Charter,” he added.Biden also highlighted consequences of the Ukraine war for the world’s food supply, pledging $2.9 billion in global food security aid to address shortages caused by the war and the effects of climate change.Biden also backed an expansion of UN Security Council. He said the US would back permanent seats for Africa and Latin America in addition to its previous support to include Japan and India. He also promised the United States would "refrain from the use of the veto, except in rare, extraordinary situations, to ensure the council remains credible and effective."Among other leaders addressing the United Nations was Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, who accused the West of "double standards" as he mentioned the killings of Indigenous women in Canada. Biden said that Americans "stand with the brave women of Iran" after the death of a 22-year-old Mahsa Amini.Biden reiterated the US commitment to the establishment of a Palestinian state but gave no indication of any new peace initiative. “We will continue to advocate for lasting, negotiated peace between the Jewish and democratic state of Israel and the Palestinian people,” he said.Agencies