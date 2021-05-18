Biden just weakened his China policy and did Xi Jinping a big favor

Trump Wasn’t Going to Do ‘a Fucking Thing’ If China Invaded Taiwan, a New Book Says Behind closed doors, Trump had few supportive words for its democratic ally.

When Trump Caved to Xi and Threw Taiwan Under the Bus When President-elect Trump took a congratulatory call from Taiwan’s leader, it inaugurated four years of chaotic foreign policy with China.

Blinken told Zelensky the US and NATO won't be sending troops aiding Ukraine thus a war with Russia has been averted. Here again we see US and Japan aren't willing to promise Taiwanese government they will be military involved in case China is using military operation to capture it.READ WHAT TRUMP SAID“Taiwan is like two feet from China,” Trump told the senator. “We are eight thousand miles away. If they invade, there isn’t a fucking thing we can do about it.”That is why US is a complete joke, if America is openly saying it is coming to Taiwan's defence China will call America's bluff. America will lose huge face if it isn't going to honor that promise and in case of war with China it will get its assssss whooped by the Chinese military prowess. All US simulated war games have made it clear US Navy doesn't stand a chance.The real battle is going to be tech war, a real war is going to have a huge implication on a global scale for a beaten up America which is why Chinese leaders are so confident.