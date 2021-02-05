Biden is openly saying ''We will gather allies against China'' while losing allies like flies

Joe Biden tells Vladimir Putin US won't 'roll over' for Russia anymore The president gave a speech on foreign policy which touched on a range of subjects, including Yemen, Russia and China.

Alot of people thought Trump was worse but Biden is 100 times worse and his policies are also conflicting each other even more.''He said Alliances are our strength'' but went further on to damage bridges - He openly said we will mobilize against China and gather allies against them plus Said he will cut support to Saudi Arabia that is involved in National security issues but the question is he an enemy of Saudi Arabia or friend? he should clarify this? They held a meeting with Pakistan praising them but still released the day after articles saying US nationals shouldn't go to Pakistan and Chose to arm YPG which is a terrorist elements and is outlawed in Turkey against the blessing of a NATO ally and his admin guy used rather unflattering words.His supporting enemies against Pakistan on top of that by offering them weapons. His taking decisions that could turn 30-40+ countries into Iran. there is only one Iranian issues now but with Biden the US could end up with 30-40 Irans overnight turning allies into foes by simply alienating them. In my opinion his the worst US president and the one that will be remembered as he who burned all of the US bridges and even the EU is unpleased with his aggressive China approach and doesn't want to be part of it.PetroYuan could after all become a reality''Joe Biden tells Vladimir Putin US won't 'roll over' for Russia anymore'' This is also some unncessary aggressive rhetoric against RussiaThe Israelis feel uneasy as well. He didn't even call them yet