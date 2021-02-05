What's new

Biden is openly saying ''We will gather allies against China'' while losing allies like flies

M

Mohamed Bin Tughlaq

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Dec 26, 2020
99
0
74
Country
United States
Location
United States
Alot of people thought Trump was worse but Biden is 100 times worse and his policies are also conflicting each other even more.

''He said Alliances are our strength'' but went further on to damage bridges - He openly said we will mobilize against China and gather allies against them plus Said he will cut support to Saudi Arabia that is involved in National security issues but the question is he an enemy of Saudi Arabia or friend? he should clarify this? They held a meeting with Pakistan praising them but still released the day after articles saying US nationals shouldn't go to Pakistan and Chose to arm YPG which is a terrorist elements and is outlawed in Turkey against the blessing of a NATO ally and his admin guy used rather unflattering words.

His supporting enemies against Pakistan on top of that by offering them weapons. His taking decisions that could turn 30-40+ countries into Iran. there is only one Iranian issues now but with Biden the US could end up with 30-40 Irans overnight turning allies into foes by simply alienating them. In my opinion his the worst US president and the one that will be remembered as he who burned all of the US bridges and even the EU is unpleased with his aggressive China approach and doesn't want to be part of it.

PetroYuan could after all become a reality


''Joe Biden tells Vladimir Putin US won't 'roll over' for Russia anymore'' This is also some unncessary aggressive rhetoric against Russia

news.sky.com

Joe Biden tells Vladimir Putin US won't 'roll over' for Russia anymore

The president gave a speech on foreign policy which touched on a range of subjects, including Yemen, Russia and China.
news.sky.com news.sky.com

The Israelis feel uneasy as well. He didn't even call them yet
 
Last edited:
vi-va

vi-va

SENIOR MEMBER
Jan 23, 2019
4,726
-1
11,207
Country
China
Location
United States
US should take care of it's own people first.
I don't mind if US want to contain China, but if US failed at home, how can US contain China which is 10000 km away?
debt clock is ticking.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 2, Guests: 1)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom