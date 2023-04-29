Biden is completely senile!

StraightEdge
Jan 21, 2021
Well, he is contesting next election. Again President for next 4 years.
If history is any indication, empires near the end of their days get rulers like this. Now it's the Trumps and the Bidens of the world that rule the empire. The average competency level has gone down this much.
Biden, in my opinion, wasn’t elected by the people because of his knowledge or experience but to not repeat the most embarrassing presidency in US history (Trump’s Era).
Problem for democrats is that they still do not have a viable candidate for next election, while Trump even though convicted on criminal charges still has support.
Let’s say Trump isn’t the fore runner, Ron Desantis is everything an extreme conservative douchebag could dream of.