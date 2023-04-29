Biden is completely senile!

Strigon said: Biden, in my opinion, wasn’t elected by the people because of his knowledge or experience but to not repeat the most embarrassing presidency in US history (Trump’s Era).



Problem for democrats is that they still do not have a viable candidate for next election, while Trump even though convicted on criminal charges still has support.



Let’s say Trump isn’t the fore runner, Ron Desantis is everything an extreme conservative douchebag could dream of. Click to expand...

Biden was the best the deep state had on offer. The deep state needed a puppet that could be worked by strings. What better candidate could they have found. The reality is that the deep state is deeply traumatised. Trump has truly traumatised the deep state.Trump is an epic nightmare for the deep state. He challanges the deep state 24/7. By the looks of it, Trump is still here and he has every chance of winning the next elections.