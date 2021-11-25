What's new

Biden invites 110 countries including Malaysia, Indonesia & Philippines to democracy summit, but not Singapore?

Biden invites 110 countries including Malaysia, Indonesia & Philippines to democracy summit, but not Singapore?

Did you get invited to Joe Biden’s big democracy party?

Poland did. So did the Philippines. And Iraq.

Even our close neighbours Malaysia and Indonesia got invited.

But why not Singapore?

Biden invites 110 countries including Malaysia, Indonesia & Philippines to democracy summit, but not Singapore? - The Independent Singapore News

As with some parties, it could be better not to be invited.
S

Singapore is already in US pocket.
 
Singaporean public comments can be seen in this CNA channel comment section. CNA doesnt even talk about Singapore exclusion since it is really sensitive politically for Singapore domestic politics. CNA is owned by Temasek, Singapore SOE

 
I dont know what will happen with Lira for the next month, even Iran also has very high inflation.

If our inflation is high then it make our currency value go down, in order to avoid common people buy USD which will crush our own currency value, Central Bank needs to increase the interest rate so that people want to hold our own currency. I dont know why Turkish economist cannot convince Erdogan with that simple analogy
 
i would prefer Singapore governance over American ‘democracy’ any minute
 
Singapore is a well developed nation which uploads the rule of law and works with its international partners

therefore no need to invite them they are doing just fine and sit on the same Table as UK
 
That is not the issue, the issue is that Singapore government always said their system is democratic. Actually many flaws democracy like Iraq and Philippine are invited, this makes people think that the reason Singapore is not invited not because of tight government control, limiting their people freedom, it could be due to the concern that Singaporean election is not fair. This then will make it become a serious domestic issue.

Actually I also dont believe in any real democracy there will be any party who can win election with very high percentage. Even in Indonesia, the biggest party, PDI-P, can only manage to get 20 % votes. We are talking about parliament votes since Singapore uses parliamentary system, there is no direct Presidential election there.

Talking about Presidential election in Indonesia, any popular candidate like Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono or Jokowi still cannot exceed 60 % votes in ballot box, the most they can get is 55-56 % and this can only happen in the second round where the candidate who are competing only two.
 
Are those invited all the nations that either maybe joining BRI or are vulnerable to Chinese pressure, one way or another. That seems to be the only common denominator on first glance.

A meeting to reassure the allies and give an ultimatum (optimitic spin would; “a better offer”) to those working with the Chinese.
 
You think too much. Biden has a good relationship with SG when he was VP. He even joked that our PM is very persuasive and should try convincing other congressman for the US to join the TPP.


It's more like SG declined to join the summit, just like SG rejected the US's offer for us to be their ally. Why? Because we want to remain politically neutral between the US and China.

The summit is obviously an US attempt to isolate China. It has no real substance but full of political message. Joining the summit will tilt us towards the US.
 
See the list and see who are invited and from the news we can see who is not invited.

www.state.gov

Participant List - The Summit for Democracy - United States Department of State

Summit for Democracy: Invited Participants Albania Angola Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Australia Austria Bahamas Barbados Belgium Belize Botswana Brazil Bulgaria Cabo Verde Canada Chile Colombia Costa Rica Croatia Cyprus Czech Republic Democratic Republic of Congo Denmark Dominica...
www.state.gov www.state.gov

Every body knows that the summit is to isolate China ( the interest of USA), but Chinese influence is not that strong yet, except for some few countries. I believe many of them will go to the summit.

Coming to the meeting will be good for each country domestic political interest, this is something that US has been thinking, this is why US tries to exclude the countries that have been regarded as undemocratic by international standard. If US include his allies who has flaw democracy by international standard, the meeting will be seen as not genuine, then many will likely not attend because of that. There is a cost of this meeting, but US see the meeting has larger benefit than its political cost.

In short, there is a match between US interest and each country domestic interest. This is once again has been taught by USA and this is why they think many of them will come to the meeting
 
Lol...

www.pewresearch.org

Citizens in Advanced Economies Want Significant Changes to Their Political Systems

Dissatisfaction with the functioning of democracy is linked to concerns about the economy, the pandemic and social divisions.
www.pewresearch.org www.pewresearch.org

1637866101638.png


1637868431070.png


Singaporeans are pragmatic people. We really don't care about whatever democratic freedoms you highlighted as long as the government is not corrupt and deliver results.

Foreigners living in a revolving door democracy are perplexed. They can't fathom why we keep voting for the PAP, and it must be because our elections are rigged, we are brainwashed, bla bla. Lol.

I'm also perplexed. People in their own countries are not satisfied with their own democracies, and they ask us why don't we become more like them.
 
