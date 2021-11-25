Biden invites 110 countries including Malaysia, Indonesia & Philippines to democracy summit, but not Singapore?

FuturePAF said: Are those invited all the nations that either maybe joining BRI or are vulnerable to Chinese pressure, one way or another. That seems to be the only common denominator on first glance.



A meeting to reassure the allies and give an ultimatum (optimitic spin would; “a better offer”) to those working with the Chinese. Click to expand...

Participant List - The Summit for Democracy - United States Department of State Summit for Democracy: Invited Participants Albania Angola Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Australia Austria Bahamas Barbados Belgium Belize Botswana Brazil Bulgaria Cabo Verde Canada Chile Colombia Costa Rica Croatia Cyprus Czech Republic Democratic Republic of Congo Denmark Dominica...

See the list and see who are invited and from the news we can see who is not invited.Every body knows that the summit is to isolate China ( the interest of USA), but Chinese influence is not that strong yet, except for some few countries. I believe many of them will go to the summit.Coming to the meeting will be good for each country domestic political interest, this is something that US has been thinking, this is why US tries to exclude the countries that have been regarded as undemocratic by international standard. If US include his allies who has flaw democracy by international standard, the meeting will be seen as not genuine, then many will likely not attend because of that. There is a cost of this meeting, but US see the meeting has larger benefit than its political cost.In short, there is a match between US interest and each country domestic interest. This is once again has been taught by USA and this is why they think many of them will come to the meeting