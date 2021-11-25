Biden invites 110 countries including Malaysia, Indonesia & Philippines to democracy summit, but not Singapore?
Did you get invited to Joe Biden’s big democracy party?
Poland did. So did the Philippines. And Iraq.
Even our close neighbours Malaysia and Indonesia got invited.
But why not Singapore?
As with some parties, it could be better not to be invited.
