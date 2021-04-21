Biden insists on a two-state solution

Two state solution is impossible and the US and Israel don't support it, already many Jewish settlements are in the west bank.

Israel will continue on it's quest of ethnic cleansing by kicking the Arabs out and replacing them with Jews till the Arabs are pushed out into tiny villages on the edges of the map so that they could get absorbed by neighboring countries. That is their plan.



The main reason why Mahmood Abas, the US, Israel and some of the Arab countries talk about two state solution is to use it as a drug, use it as opium for the Palestinian people to fool them into believing there is a chance (no matter how small it is) that Israel will give them back their land if the Palestinians stick to peacefull negotiations, to prevent the Palestinians in the west bank from starting an armed revolution (not with rocks but with guns).

The Israelis want the Palestinians to have a life that is as miserable as possible so that the idea of Palestine itself would die gradually which is why they do these bombings against Gaza from time to time, to destroy the civilian infrastructure and make life miserable there so that Gaza would give up.

The only solution is an armed revolution in the west bank, kick the invaders out then they will listen to you and will really negotiate with you, not like those fake negotiations of nowadays between Netanyahu and his agent Mahmood Abas.