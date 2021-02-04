Log in
Biden, in foreign policy address, declares "America is back" and vows to rebuild alliances
Thread starter
CrazyZ
Start date
9 minutes ago
CrazyZ
SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 3, 2019
3,088
2
3,779
Country
Location
9 minutes ago
#1
CrazyZ
SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 3, 2019
3,088
2
3,779
Country
Location
2 minutes ago
#2
CrazyZ said:
Click to expand...
My key takeaways:
USA will invest in its self at home, No more going big on foreign military expeditions (hooray
)
Diplomacy is preferred path, military actions is the last resort
Singles out Russia and China as peer competitors (leaves wiggle room for dialogue)
Singles out Burma (pressure can be expected)
Single out war in Yemen (pressure can be expected on both sides)
Brief reference to proliferation (Iran)
Complete silence on Afghanistan (there still working on policy IMO)
Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 1, Guests: 1)
Mohamed Bin Tughlaq
