Biden, in foreign policy address, declares "America is back" and vows to rebuild alliances

My key takeaways:
  • USA will invest in its self at home, No more going big on foreign military expeditions (hooray:yahoo::yahoo::yahoo:)
  • Diplomacy is preferred path, military actions is the last resort
  • Singles out Russia and China as peer competitors (leaves wiggle room for dialogue)
  • Singles out Burma (pressure can be expected)
  • Single out war in Yemen (pressure can be expected on both sides)
  • Brief reference to proliferation (Iran)
  • Complete silence on Afghanistan (there still working on policy IMO)
 
