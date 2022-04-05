What's new

Biden hopes for stronger Dhaka-Washington ties, Writes to Hasina; Momen, Blinken meet in DC

Biden hopes for stronger Dhaka-Washington ties​

Writes to Hasina; Momen, Blinken meet in DC


Diplomatic Correspondent

US President Joe Biden yesterday expressed his wish to watch the Dhaka-Washington ties scale new heights over the next 50 years based on the solid foundation laid over the past five decades.

The two nations are linked through familial, academic and commercial ties since 1958, when Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman participated in a 30-day exchange programme in the US, he said in a letter to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to mark 50 years of bilateral relations, reports BSS.

Bangladeshis and Americans share the ideals of democracy, equality and respect for human rights that are the foundation for healthy, secure and prosperous societies.

The drive, resourcefulness and innovation demonstrated by Bangladeshis in rebuilding after the 1971 war and the country's present-day economic growth and development serve as a model for the rest of the world, he said.

At present, the two countries are working together to address the climate crisis, help the Rohingya survivors of genocide and support the UN peacekeeping missions worldwide.

"Our defence cooperation is stronger than ever," he said, adding that the Bangladesh Coast Guard and Navy are invaluable partners in ensuring a free and open Indo-Pacific region, contributing to the regional effort to end the trafficking of people and illicit drugs.

Biden, who took office on January 20 last year, went on to cite the US's donation of about 61 million doses of coronavirus vaccine and $131 million in assistance to Bangladesh to weather the challenges of the global coronavirus pandemic as examples of cooperation between the two countries.

"We are proud of our partnership on development, economic growth and counterterrorism. I am confident our partnership will continue to flourish for the next 50 years and beyond," he added.

Meanwhile, in a video message shared on his Twitter account, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken cited the Sears Tower as an example of what cooperation between the two nations can achieve.

Now known as the Willis Tower, the Sears Tower in Chicago was designed by Bangladeshi-American Fazlur Rahman Khan.

The building, which is the third-tallest building in the US, is just one manifestation of what Americans and Bangladeshis can do together, he said.

The two countries have similar struggles for independence, love for liberty and journeys to follow the star of freedom.

The US would continue close cooperation with Bangladesh to strengthen the economy, investment, combat climate change, regional security, peacekeeping and sustainable solution to the Rohingya crisis.

Blinken welcomed the continuous dialogue on Biden's foreign policy principles of labour rights, religious freedom, human rights and democracy.

Citing Bangladesh's export worth $8.3 billion to the US in 2021, he went on to encourage Bangladesh to make progress on workers' rights to deepen the robust economic partnership.

Meanwhile, Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen told reporters before his meeting last night (Bangladesh time) in Washington DC with Blinken that he would request the US to make more investments in areas of blue economy, IT and pharmaceuticals to diversify Bangladesh's exports.

American investors can benefit from the opportunities created by Bangladesh's fast-growing economy.

Momen said he would also request the US to reinstate the Generalised System of Preferences facility, which was suspended in 2013, and the sanctions imposed on RAB and seven of its current and former officials in December last year.

"We don't see any tension. We have good relations with the US and therefore they can share their observations, if any, with us without hesitation. If needs be, we will take remedial measures."

Dhaka wants to deepen its relationship with Washington as both of them share the values of democracy, human rights and good governance.
Momen said he would also request Blinken to return Bangabandhu's killer Rashed Chowdhury, who is residing in the US.

Biden hopes for stronger Dhaka-Washington ties

US President Joe Biden yesterday expressed his wish to watch the Dhaka-Washington ties scale new heights over the next 50 years based on the solid foundation laid over the past five decades.
It’s time to look beyond energy sector: Momen tells Blinken, seeking 'rock-solid' ties

UNB
05 April, 2022, 08:55 am
Last modified: 05 April, 2022, 09:28 am

It's time to look beyond energy sector: Momen tells Blinken, seeking 'rock-solid' ties

Dhaka reiterates its call for withdrawal of sanctions
Dhaka reiterates its call for withdrawal of sanctions
Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen has sought diversified investment from the United States, noting that it is time to look beyond the energy sector while investing in Bangladesh.

"Bangladesh is doing pretty well. But most of the investment (from the US) has been in the energy sector. Maybe it is time to look beyond that," he said, while noting that the US is Bangladesh's biggest trading partner with the largest accumulated investment in the country.

Before the formal beginning of the bilateral meeting with US Secretary of State Antony J Blinken at the US Department of State, Momen said he is looking forward to a more enhanced and "rock-solid" relationship with the United States of America.

Bangladesh again demanded the withdrawal of sanctions imposed on elite force Rab and some individuals during the bilateral meeting where they discussed bilateral, regional, and global issues.

The US side appreciated the progress made over the last four months and cited the time-consuming process that needs to be followed for the withdrawal of such restrictions.

The two countries discussed what they can do together to strengthen the partnership as Bangladesh sought wider and diversified cooperation from the US.

Marking the 50th anniversary of the establishment of Bangladesh-US diplomatic ties (4 April, 1972), the meeting began at 1:30pm (Washington DC time) and lasted for around 45 minutes.

Lawmaker Mahbubul Alam Hanif, Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen, Secretary (West) Shabbir Ahmad Chowdhury, and Bangladesh Ambassador to the US M Shahidul Islam accompanied Momen at the meeting.

In his remarks before the meeting formally commenced, Secretary Blinken expressed happiness for being able to work together on strengthening the partnership between the United States and Bangladesh.

"We are in fact celebrating 50 years of diplomatic relations. And even as we think back on those 50 years, we're really looking ahead to the start of the next 50 and the work that we can do together, as I said, to strengthen our partnership," he said.

The US Secretary of State said Bangladesh has been a leader in rallying other countries to deal with the climate crisis that the planet is facing.

"We deeply appreciate that, and we're working closely together as well on Covid-19, and we're proud to have been able to contribute through COVAX some 61 million vaccine doses to Bangladesh," he said.

In turn, Secretary Blinken said, Bangladesh of course is showing extraordinary humanity and generosity in hosting nearly 1 million Rohingyas who have had to flee persecution in Myanmar.

"We're grateful for that, and the work that you've done as one of the strongest supporters of UN peacekeeping around the world, and many other things as well. But we'll have an opportunity today to discuss the work we're doing together bilaterally in the region and indeed even globally," he said.

In his opening remarks, Momen also thanked his US counterpart for committing 61 million of the vaccines - the highest among all the countries. "I think Bangladesh is the number one in terms of receiving the vaccine."

In addition, he said, the 31 million for the recent economic assistance. "And I also thank you because you have declared the genocide in Myanmar, and we're so happy you did. I hope there will be some repatriation of these persecuted people," said the foreign minister.

Momen mentioned that they received a letter from President Biden and termed it an excellent letter. "It helps what we want to do. It talks about the last 50 years; we have done a remarkable achievement."

The foreign minister said the US has always been a friend of Bangladesh, during bad times and good times. "And we look forward to a bright future, and that's why I'm here."

Over the last 50 years, Momen said, Bangladesh really achieved many – a lot of achievements. "Now we have a vibrant economy, a land of opportunity. And the US has been a great partner and friend."

Adding a personal note, he said he was thankful to the USA for providing him with a job and home when he was "homeless, jobless, and stateless."
 

