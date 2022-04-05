Black_cats
Biden hopes for stronger Dhaka-Washington ties
Writes to Hasina; Momen, Blinken meet in DC
Diplomatic Correspondent
US President Joe Biden yesterday expressed his wish to watch the Dhaka-Washington ties scale new heights over the next 50 years based on the solid foundation laid over the past five decades.
The two nations are linked through familial, academic and commercial ties since 1958, when Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman participated in a 30-day exchange programme in the US, he said in a letter to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to mark 50 years of bilateral relations, reports BSS.
Bangladeshis and Americans share the ideals of democracy, equality and respect for human rights that are the foundation for healthy, secure and prosperous societies.
The drive, resourcefulness and innovation demonstrated by Bangladeshis in rebuilding after the 1971 war and the country's present-day economic growth and development serve as a model for the rest of the world, he said.
At present, the two countries are working together to address the climate crisis, help the Rohingya survivors of genocide and support the UN peacekeeping missions worldwide.
"Our defence cooperation is stronger than ever," he said, adding that the Bangladesh Coast Guard and Navy are invaluable partners in ensuring a free and open Indo-Pacific region, contributing to the regional effort to end the trafficking of people and illicit drugs.
Biden, who took office on January 20 last year, went on to cite the US's donation of about 61 million doses of coronavirus vaccine and $131 million in assistance to Bangladesh to weather the challenges of the global coronavirus pandemic as examples of cooperation between the two countries.
"We are proud of our partnership on development, economic growth and counterterrorism. I am confident our partnership will continue to flourish for the next 50 years and beyond," he added.
Meanwhile, in a video message shared on his Twitter account, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken cited the Sears Tower as an example of what cooperation between the two nations can achieve.
Now known as the Willis Tower, the Sears Tower in Chicago was designed by Bangladeshi-American Fazlur Rahman Khan.
The building, which is the third-tallest building in the US, is just one manifestation of what Americans and Bangladeshis can do together, he said.
The two countries have similar struggles for independence, love for liberty and journeys to follow the star of freedom.
The US would continue close cooperation with Bangladesh to strengthen the economy, investment, combat climate change, regional security, peacekeeping and sustainable solution to the Rohingya crisis.
Blinken welcomed the continuous dialogue on Biden's foreign policy principles of labour rights, religious freedom, human rights and democracy.
Citing Bangladesh's export worth $8.3 billion to the US in 2021, he went on to encourage Bangladesh to make progress on workers' rights to deepen the robust economic partnership.
Meanwhile, Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen told reporters before his meeting last night (Bangladesh time) in Washington DC with Blinken that he would request the US to make more investments in areas of blue economy, IT and pharmaceuticals to diversify Bangladesh's exports.
American investors can benefit from the opportunities created by Bangladesh's fast-growing economy.
Momen said he would also request the US to reinstate the Generalised System of Preferences facility, which was suspended in 2013, and the sanctions imposed on RAB and seven of its current and former officials in December last year.
"We don't see any tension. We have good relations with the US and therefore they can share their observations, if any, with us without hesitation. If needs be, we will take remedial measures."
Dhaka wants to deepen its relationship with Washington as both of them share the values of democracy, human rights and good governance.
Momen said he would also request Blinken to return Bangabandhu's killer Rashed Chowdhury, who is residing in the US.
