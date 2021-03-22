Biden, Harris condemn U.S. racism, sexism in blunt language President Joe Biden took aim on Sunday at the "ugly poisons" of "systemic racism and white supremacy" that he said had long plagued the United States, and vowed to change the laws that enabled continued discrimination.

I think some american will be in denial. They will claim USA is such a nice country with nice people. Stupid media always smear american and exaggerated some minor issues. Nothing wrong with USA!There is no white supremacy problem , it's always the black that cause problem to asian american.