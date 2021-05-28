What's new

Biden focuses on China in $715B defense budget request

Biden focuses on China in $715B defense budget request
Artificial intelligence, 5G and micro technologies are investment priorities

By Brittany De Lea FOXBusiness

May 28 2021

President Biden on Friday submitted his 2022 defense budget to Congress, which included additional investments in systems intended to help the U.S. out-compete China.

The White House noted in its budget that maintaining and rebuilding alliances was critical to confronting the "growing ambitions" of China. It plans to invest $5.1 billion in the Pacific Deterrence Initiative, which is intended it help counter China in the region.

Biden has asked for $27.7 billion for nuclear modernization, including $2.6 billion for a ground-based strategic deterrent missile and $609 million for long-range stand-off weaponry.

It also calls for $20.4 billion for missile defeat and defense.

The administration is seeking $112 billion for research and development, and has pointed to artificial intelligence, 5G, micro technologies and hypersonic missiles as areas of interest, as noted by Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin.

"We are investing in the right mix of capabilities that I think will continue to give us the advantage over China," Austin said on Thursday, noting that the U.S. military needed to be able to understand, decide and act faster.

