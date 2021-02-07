Biden Extends US National Emergency With Respect To Iran For One Year

Saturday, 06 Mar 2021In a letter to the leaders of the Senate and the House of Representatives Friday, President Joe Biden extended the United States’ national emergency with respect to Iran which began in 1995 for one more year.Biden warned that the actions and policies of the Government of Iran — including its proliferation and development of missiles and other asymmetric and conventional weapons capabilities, its network and campaign of regional aggression, its support for terrorist groups, and the malign activities of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and its surrogates — continue to pose an unusual and extraordinary threat to the national security, foreign policy, and economy of the United States.The declaration continues: For these reasons, the national emergency declared on March 15, 1995, must continue in effect beyond March 15, 2021. Therefore, in accordance with section 202(d) of the National Emergencies Act (50 U.S.C. 1622(d)), I am continuing for 1 year the national emergency with respect to Iran declared in Executive Order 12957.The executive order must be extended in a period of 90 days before its expiration (March 15 of each year) or it will be revoked automatically.The order comes as the Biden administration is attempting diplomatic efforts to return to the nuclear deal with Iran.The Spokesperson for the US State Department Ned Price told the reporters on Thursday that Washington believes the return of both sides to the nuclear deal must be done through direct diplomacy with Iran and deliberation with other members of the nuclear accord.