What's new

Biden Extends US National Emergency With Respect To Iran For One Year

The SC

The SC

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 13, 2012
20,582
19
21,666
Country
Canada
Location
Canada
Saturday, 06 Mar 2021

In a letter to the leaders of the Senate and the House of Representatives Friday, President Joe Biden extended the United States’ national emergency with respect to Iran which began in 1995 for one more year.

Biden warned that the actions and policies of the Government of Iran — including its proliferation and development of missiles and other asymmetric and conventional weapons capabilities, its network and campaign of regional aggression, its support for terrorist groups, and the malign activities of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and its surrogates — continue to pose an unusual and extraordinary threat to the national security, foreign policy, and economy of the United States.

The declaration continues: For these reasons, the national emergency declared on March 15, 1995, must continue in effect beyond March 15, 2021. Therefore, in accordance with section 202(d) of the National Emergencies Act (50 U.S.C. 1622(d)), I am continuing for 1 year the national emergency with respect to Iran declared in Executive Order 12957.

The executive order must be extended in a period of 90 days before its expiration (March 15 of each year) or it will be revoked automatically.

The order comes as the Biden administration is attempting diplomatic efforts to return to the nuclear deal with Iran.
The Spokesperson for the US State Department Ned Price told the reporters on Thursday that Washington believes the return of both sides to the nuclear deal must be done through direct diplomacy with Iran and deliberation with other members of the nuclear accord.


https://iranintl.com/en/iran-in-brief/biden-extends-us-national-emergency-respect-iran-one-year
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

beijingwalker
Palestinians Welcome Biden But Are in 'Constant Communication' with China
Replies
0
Views
102
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
M
Bullying Xi, predatory Trump: where does Britain turn in a divided world?
Replies
3
Views
487
PeacefulWar
PeacefulWar
RabzonKhan
Obama's 2016 State of the Union Address
Replies
5
Views
616
anon45
anon45
H
American Exceptionalism and American Torture
Replies
1
Views
486
VCheng
VCheng
Al Bhatti
Why America stuck with Al Maliki and lost Iraq
Replies
0
Views
568
Al Bhatti
Al Bhatti

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom