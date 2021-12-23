What's new

Biden expands Defense Production Act to strengthen submarine industrial base

F-22Raptor

F-22Raptor

ELITE MEMBER
Jun 19, 2014
8,424
2
11,293
Country
United States
Location
United States
President Biden expanded the use of the Defense Production Act to aid the Virginia-class submarine industrial base, signing three determinations Tuesday. The expansion of the Defense Production Act authority will allow the Navy to scale the production of Virginia-class submarines, the Defense Department said in a Wednesday press release. "Through the DPA, the U.S. Navy can make key investments with the manufacturers and suppliers executing the submarine shipbuilding plan," the press release states. "These activities will strengthen the shipbuilding industrial...

https://insidedefense.com/daily-new...tion-act-strengthen-submarine-industrial-base
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom