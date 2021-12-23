Biden expands Defense Production Act to strengthen submarine industrial base

President Biden expanded the use of the Defense Production Act to aid the Virginia-class submarine industrial base, signing three determinations Tuesday. The expansion of the Defense Production Act authority will allow the Navy to scale the production of Virginia-class submarines, the Defense Department said in a Wednesday press release. "Through the DPA, the U.S. Navy can make key investments with the manufacturers and suppliers executing the submarine shipbuilding plan," the press release states. "These activities will strengthen the shipbuilding industrial...