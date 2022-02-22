What's new

Biden Enlists Singapore, Japan, and Taiwan for Unprecedented Russia Sanctions Plans

The Biden administration is in talks with economic powerhouses in Asia to gain their support for severe sanctions and export control packages against Russia as tensions mount over Russian troops deploying to breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine.

Washington has so far received support from Singapore, Japan, and Taiwan for plans to implement restrictive export controls on Russia, three U.S. sources tell Foreign Policy, part of a broader sanctions package aimed at crushing Russia’s economy and technology sectors should the Kremlin move forward with plans to launch a full-fledged invasion of Ukraine. The three Asian countries are major producers of semiconductors, computer chips, and other high-end technological exports that Russia is reliant on.

These latest developments, described to Foreign Policy by three people who are familiar with the matter, demonstrate the global ripple effect of implementing massive sanctions programs targeting Moscow. The knock-on impacts of any economic reprisals against Russia would extend well beyond Europe’s borders.

The plan follows a relatively new playbook in the world of economic warfare, one that U.S. officials most recently used to target a Chinese telecommunications giant, Huawei. The Foreign Direct Product Rule, as the policy is known, extends U.S. jurisdiction over products made with U.S. software or technology, even if those products are made abroad by foreign companies without other ties to the United States. If implemented, it could hit many sectors of Russia’s economy in a way traditional sanctions might not—blocking Russia from importing technology critical to its oil and gas sectors; maritime, defense, and civil aviation industries; and even the import of cars, smartphones, and other consumer electronics.

“All semiconductors on the planet are made with U.S. software or tools in part, so this will catch any destined to Russia,” Kevin Wolf, a former senior Commerce Department official now at the Akin Gump law firm, told Foreign Policy in an email. “Unlike sanctions, jurisdiction attaches to the item—and the nationality of the companies involved is irrelevant.”

https://foreignpolicy.com/2022/02/2...s-asia-allies-export-controls-invasion-plans/
 
These type of sanctions turned Huawei from a global heavyweight to a global nobody in the span of 2 years.

This is how you destroy the Russian tech and military sector.
 
lol, vast majority of companies could only wish and dream (in their westest dreams) that they are a nobody like huawei.

Huawei is still one of the largest telecommunications company in the world, and still among the largest spender in R&D and still the go to for telecommunications equipment around the world despite us attempts to smear them.

all the us sanctions on china has ever done is made china more technologically self sufficient and in time, world leading in whatever the us tries to sanction.
whether that be nuclear arms, space technology, military tech or - in due time- semiconductors.

Russia too will survive and end up even more hostile which then buys even more time for china to develop.
 

