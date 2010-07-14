What's new

Biden could announce action on oil this week -U.S. Energy secretary

Zibago

Zibago

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 21, 2012
35,949
10
57,406
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Biden could announce action on oil this week -U.S. Energy secretary
WASHINGTON, Nov 8 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden could take action as soon as this week to address soaring gasoline prices, Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said on Monday.

www.reuters.com

Biden could announce action on oil this week -U.S. Energy secretary

U.S. President Joe Biden could take action as soon as this week to address soaring gasoline prices, Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said on Monday.
www.reuters.com www.reuters.com
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 5, Members: 0, Guests: 5)

Similar threads

foxhound
The plan to topple Pakistan's military?
Replies
3
Views
1K
AZADPAKISTAN2009
AZADPAKISTAN2009

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom