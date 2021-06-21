biden-committed-to-maintaining-turkey-sanctions-over-s-400

Turkey is still developing weapons in compatibility with the F-35, is it for export reasons or for coalition reasons, I don't know. But they're still clinging on to the hope that they can get the F-35 project back.



It might very much be possible that Turkey sees an opportunity for this in Afghanistan. No European country will be allowed, however Turkey is trying to use its relations with Pakistan, Afghanistan and also is using the religious card.



Maybe that's also why they warmed upto Israel. Their economy is in trouble, and they want the best that both the superpowers have to offer.



Elections are geting closer in Turkey, and frankly its not enough time for them to fix the economy, so they're looking for shortcuts or other selling points such as defence, religion and soft power.