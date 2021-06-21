khansaheeb
Biden committed to maintaining Turkey sanctions over S-400 | eKathimerini.com
US President Joe Biden is committed to maintaining sanctions on Turkey under the Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA) for buying Russian S-400 missile defenses and would impose further sanctions if Ankara bought additional major arms systems from Moscow, a senior US...
Biden committed to maintaining Turkey sanctions over S-400
[Reuters]
Newsroom
21.07.2021 • 20:03
In congressional testimony, US Undersecretary of State Victoria Nuland also condemned Turkish Cypriot authorities’ announcement of a partial reopening of Varosha, an abandoned town, for potential resettlement, ratcheting up US criticism.
