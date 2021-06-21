What's new

Biden committed to maintaining Turkey sanctions over S-400

khansaheeb

khansaheeb

Dec 14, 2008
Biden committed to maintaining Turkey sanctions over S-400
US President Joe Biden is committed to maintaining sanctions on Turkey under the Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA) for buying Russian S-400 missile defenses and would impose further sanctions if Ankara bought additional major arms systems from Moscow, a senior US diplomat said on Wednesday.
In congressional testimony, US Undersecretary of State Victoria Nuland also condemned Turkish Cypriot authorities’ announcement of a partial reopening of Varosha, an abandoned town, for potential resettlement, ratcheting up US criticism.
jus_chillin

jus_chillin

Sep 25, 2020
Vapnope said:
Turkey wants the sanctions gone hence the Afghanistan saga. It would be interesting to see how Turkey manages relations with taliban and US to come out of sanctions.
It will be interesting. If Erdogan decides to stick with Afghanistan, he will be stuck in a quagmire.
 
Lincoln

Sep 2, 2018
jus_chillin said:
How will this affect Erdogan's decision in Afghanistan?
Turkey is still developing weapons in compatibility with the F-35, is it for export reasons or for coalition reasons, I don't know. But they're still clinging on to the hope that they can get the F-35 project back.

It might very much be possible that Turkey sees an opportunity for this in Afghanistan. No European country will be allowed, however Turkey is trying to use its relations with Pakistan, Afghanistan and also is using the religious card.

Maybe that's also why they warmed upto Israel. Their economy is in trouble, and they want the best that both the superpowers have to offer.

Elections are geting closer in Turkey, and frankly its not enough time for them to fix the economy, so they're looking for shortcuts or other selling points such as defence, religion and soft power.
 
jus_chillin

jus_chillin

Sep 25, 2020
Lincoln said:
Turkey is still developing weapons in compatibility with the F-35, is it for export reasons or for coalition reasons, I don't know. But they're still clinging on to the hope that they can get the F-35 project back.

It might very much be possible that Turkey sees an opportunity for this in Afghanistan. No European country will be allowed, however Turkey is trying to use its relations with Pakistan, Afghanistan and also is using the religious card.

Maybe that's also why they warmed upto Israel. Their economy is in trouble, and they want the best that both the superpowers have to offer.

Elections are geting closer in Turkey, and frankly its not enough time for them to fix the economy, so they're looking for shortcuts or other selling points such as defence, religion and soft power.
It seems like they are in trouble. Even if they stay in Afg and Erdogan loses the election, the entire country as well as some of the populace in Afg and Pk will be against them.
 
GumNaam

GumNaam

Sep 23, 2016
khansaheeb said:
US President Joe Biden is committed to maintaining sanctions on Turkey under the Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA) for buying Russian S-400 missile defenses and would impose further sanctions if Ankara bought additional major arms systems from Moscow, a senior US diplomat said on Wednesday.
In congressional testimony, US Undersecretary of State Victoria Nuland also condemned Turkish Cypriot authorities' announcement of a partial reopening of Varosha, an abandoned town, for potential resettlement, ratcheting up US criticism.
[Reuters]
aaaaaand there go the plans for having Turkish forces protecting kabul airport in the garbage can. bad move biden boy, you may just have sealed the faith of your pet monkey ashraf ghani.
 
