Biden committed to continued US occupation of Syria

Attacks against US occupation troops in Syria have seen a marked increase over the past year

ByNews Desk- March 28 2023

The Hill reported.

“We’re going to always act to defend our troops and our facilities,” he told Margaret Brennan on CBS’s Face the Nation.

US troops occupy northeast Syria with the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).

Kirby also added that the Biden administration is “absolutely” committed to keeping US troops in Syria while providing the fight against ISIS as the justification for the continued US occupation.



“Here’s what’s not gonna change … the mission in ISIS is not gonna change,” Kirby said. “We have under 1,000 troops in Syria that are going after that network which is, while greatly diminished, still viable and still critical.”

Kirby’s statement came just days after US warplanes



The US bombing was in response to a drone strike on its base in northeastern Hasakah’s Kharab al-Jir military airport, which killed a US contractor and injured several others on 23 March.

In response to the US strikes, the US base in the occupied Al-Omar oilfield was targeted in a rocket attack. Later that night, the Al-Omar base and another base were heavily targeted simultaneously in a daring and unexpected operation, which resulted in injuries among US troops.

Although the US claims that it is committed to defeating ISIS, Al-Monitor notes that “Nearly four years after the [ISIS] defeat on the battlefield, some 10,000 suspected fighters from the group remain in makeshift prisons under SDF control, with not even a hint of international political will to establish war crimes tribunals on the horizon.”

Syria analyst Jennifer Cafarella of the Institute for the Study of War noted a different reason for the continued US military occupation in northeastern Syria.



She

This geopolitical power is useful leverage in Washington’s ongoing effort to topple the Syrian government and reinforces US-imposed economic sanctions that have further decimated Syria’s economy.

ISIS is itself an outgrowth of the US-backed war on Syria which began in 2011. Starting in 2010, US planners

An August 2012 Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA)



Biden committed to continued US occupation of Syria (thecradle.co)



US soldier guarding al-Omar oil field in northeast Syria (Photo Credit: AFP)