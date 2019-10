After 2009 Urumqi riot which resulted in hundreds of civilian deaths, the revenge sentiment was running really high and many Han Chinese were about to take the law into their own hands, the internet was running full of hate comments and Han people in Xinjiang complain they were ill treated in Xinjiang, saying every time when a Uighur and a Han get into an argument or conflict, the police always rules in favor of the Uighur, the whole region was on the brink of chaos where people were about at each other's throats.



The government sent in military police and separated conflicting groups, cut off the internet (for some months), after then, heavy police presence has been in Xinjiang till now to make sure no such communal violence happen again.



The whole event had nothing to do with religions or religious persecution, it's an ethnic conflict.



After the riot, a spate of terrorist attacks made by Uighur separatists hit many Chinese cities including Beijing's Tiananmen square, resulting in thousands of deaths, the whole Xinjiang region becomes very unstable and people worried about their families and their own lives, fear gripped this region.



The government started to adopt some policies trying to stablize Xinjiang, including promoting the idea of love between all ethnic groups in Xinjiang, patriotic and de radicalization education along with some other rules and measures.



Now let's check the result of those measures: Xinjiang hasn't have any terrorist attacks of any kind, big or small, for 3 years in a row already, casualties are from thousands down to zero. because of peace of stability, Xinjiang embarked a mindblowingly fast economic development, it enjoys double digit GDP growth, the highest in whole China, the tourism is booming, now one third of Xinjiang's GDP is from tourism. People's living standard had been greatly improved, the government now has enough money to take care of education, medicare, housing etc for the local population.



The infrastructure now in Xinjiang becomes one of the world's best, world class highways , high speed railways, airports, railway stations, subways, bridges .... are all over Xinjiang, now the development level in Xinjiang can put most of the developed countries to shame and stands out far at the top in the general central and south Asian region.



That's what China did in Xinjiang in the past several years, the western media tries to portray it a religious issue which it never is, they turned a blind eye to how China effectively pulled Xinjiang from the brink of total chaos and brought peace and great prosperity to this region and are hell bent to use Xinjiang to destablize China. We always know what the west wants, a fractured Xinjiang, a war zone scene like what the west created in Afghanistan, Iraq and Syria. They want war and mass deaths, but the can never succeed in making them happen in China's Xinjiang.

Click to expand...