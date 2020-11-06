What's new

Biden campaign threatens to physically remove Trump from White House

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden’s campaign has warned President Donald Trump that their government would be willing to physically remove him from the White House after reports Trump will refuse to concede.

www.rt.com

Biden campaign threatens to ESCORT Trump from White House if he refuses to concede

www.rt.com

Biden campaign threatens to ESCORT Trump from White House if he refuses to concede
