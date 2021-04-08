What's new

Biden calls U.S. gun violence an ‘epidemic’ and an ‘international embarrassment’

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
37,515
1
72,354
Country
China
Location
China
Biden calls U.S. gun violence an ‘epidemic’ and an ‘international embarrassment’
Thu, 8 April 2021, 9:52 am

On Thursday, President Biden delivered remarks on gun violence prevention, saying that whether or not Congress acts, he promises to use all the resources available to him as president to keep the American people safe.


 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom