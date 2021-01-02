What's new

Biden calls India's Modi, seeks to strengthen regional security through 'Quad' grouping

Tariq Habib Afridi

Tariq Habib Afridi

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Mar 20, 2019
97
0
119
Country
Pakistan
Location
Korea, Republic Of
US President Joe Biden and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi agreed in a telephone call to strengthen Indo-Pacific security through the Quad grouping of countries that is seen as a way to push back against China’s growing assertiveness in the region.

India, United States, Japan and Australia are members of the Quad, an informal group that Washington has been promoting to work as a potential bulwark against China’s increasing political, commercial and military activity in the Indo-Pacific, diplomats say.

Biden spoke to Modi on Monday night in his first call since taking office last month and noted that India-US ties were held together by a shared commitment to democratic values.

“The leaders agreed to continuing close cooperation to promote a free and open Indo-Pacific, including support for freedom of navigation, territorial integrity, and a stronger regional architecture through the Quad,” the White House said in a statement.

China has denounced the Quad as an attempt to contain its development and urged the United States to drop its “Cold War mentality”.

Last year, the four countries held joint naval exercises in the Bay of Bengal after New Delhi dropped its hesitation for fear of antagonising Beijing.

Modi told Biden he would work to elevate the strategic partnership between the two countries, the Indian foreign ministry said in its readout of the call.

India is locked in a military standoff with China over their disputed mountainous border since April and public opinion has hardened against Beijing after soldiers were killed in a clash there.

Japan’s Sankei newspaper reported over the weekend that the leaders of the United States, Japan, India, and Australia plan to hold a summit, in a further tightening of ties between the four powerful democracies.

Biden and Modi also agreed to work closely to fight Covid-19, renew their partnership on climate change and defend democratic institution and norms around the world, including in Myanmar, where the military seized power last week.



Dawn news link
 
PAKISTANFOREVER

PAKISTANFOREVER

ELITE MEMBER
Aug 15, 2015
13,617
-3
22,162
Country
United Kingdom
Location
Pakistan
Tariq Habib Afridi said:
US President Joe Biden and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi agreed in a telephone call to strengthen Indo-Pacific security through the Quad grouping of countries that is seen as a way to push back against China’s growing assertiveness in the region.

India, United States, Japan and Australia are members of the Quad, an informal group that Washington has been promoting to work as a potential bulwark against China’s increasing political, commercial and military activity in the Indo-Pacific, diplomats say.

Biden spoke to Modi on Monday night in his first call since taking office last month and noted that India-US ties were held together by a shared commitment to democratic values.

“The leaders agreed to continuing close cooperation to promote a free and open Indo-Pacific, including support for freedom of navigation, territorial integrity, and a stronger regional architecture through the Quad,” the White House said in a statement.

China has denounced the Quad as an attempt to contain its development and urged the United States to drop its “Cold War mentality”.

Last year, the four countries held joint naval exercises in the Bay of Bengal after New Delhi dropped its hesitation for fear of antagonising Beijing.

Modi told Biden he would work to elevate the strategic partnership between the two countries, the Indian foreign ministry said in its readout of the call.

India is locked in a military standoff with China over their disputed mountainous border since April and public opinion has hardened against Beijing after soldiers were killed in a clash there.

Japan’s Sankei newspaper reported over the weekend that the leaders of the United States, Japan, India, and Australia plan to hold a summit, in a further tightening of ties between the four powerful democracies.

Biden and Modi also agreed to work closely to fight Covid-19, renew their partnership on climate change and defend democratic institution and norms around the world, including in Myanmar, where the military seized power last week.



Dawn news link
Click to expand...




Why does india need QUAD when according to indians on PDF, india is a superpower?........ :disagree:
 
Tariq Habib Afridi

Tariq Habib Afridi

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Mar 20, 2019
97
0
119
Country
Pakistan
Location
Korea, Republic Of
PAKISTANFOREVER said:
Why does india need QUAD when according to indians on PDF, india is a superpower?........ :disagree:
Click to expand...
India is digging a grave for itself by going against china and the USA is an unreliable friend that can be confirmed from its history. I think it would have been more gaining if India has stayed neutral or sided with china. South Asia may then have become the superpower of the world just like Europe for the USA.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

GamoAccu
Ladakh May Look Like a Stalemate, But China Is Winning Against India
2
Replies
17
Views
867
Figaro
Figaro
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
  • Locked
Why China Is Winning Against India
Replies
2
Views
297
waz
waz
beijingwalker
Ladakh May Look Like a Stalemate, but China Is Winning
2
Replies
19
Views
971
shanlung
shanlung

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom