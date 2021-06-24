Biden, bipartisan senators reach deal on $953B infrastructure compromise

Roads, bridges, major projects: $109 billion

Safety: $11 billion

Public transit: $49 billion

Passenger and Freight Rail: $66 billion

Electric vehicle infrastructure: $7.5 billion

Electric buses / transit: $7.5 billion

Reconnecting communities: $1 billion

Airports: $25 billion

Ports & Waterways: $16 billion

Infrastructure Financing: $20 billion

Water infrastructure: $55 billion

Broadband infrastructure: $65 billion

Environmental remediation: $21 billion

Power infrastructure including grid authority: $73 billion

Western Water Storage: $5 billion

Resilience: $47 billion

President Biden on Thursday announced the White House had struck an infrastructure deal with a bipartisan group of senators after weeks of painstaking, back-and-forth negotiations on a plan to improve the nation's crumbling roads and bridges."To answer the direct question, we have a deal," Biden said from the White House lawn. "We have made serious compromises on both ends."His announcement followed an Oval Office meeting with a bipartisan group of senators, who were pitching a breakthrough pared-down agreement worth about $953 billion reached the night before. Their proposed framework includes about $559 billion in new spending that will be invested in roads, broadband internet, electric utilities and other traditional infrastructure projects over the next five years.Here's a breakdown of the proposed spending:"No one got everything they wanted in the package," Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., said Thursday. "We all gave some to get some."One of the biggest points of contention was how to pay for the measure; according to a White House fact sheet, the financing sources include an assortment of options, such as reducing the IRS tax gap, redirecting unused federal unemployment money from the 26 states that are prematurely ending the relief program and repurposing other Covid relief measures.Twenty-one senators – 11 Republicans and 10 Democrats – have endorsed the framework, although it will likely need to win the support of Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer in order to meet the 60-vote threshold needed to pass legislation in the Democratic-controlled Senate under regular order.Schumer and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi met with Biden on Wednesday night and have indicated they will support a bipartisan plan – but with the caveat that Democrats independently pursue a larger reconciliation package that includes trillions in funding for issues like elder and child care, education, health care and climate change.