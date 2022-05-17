What's new

Biden approves plan to redeploy US troops to Somalia

sammuel

sammuel

FULL MEMBER
Dec 14, 2017
1,802
1
804
Country
Israel
Location
Israel

~​

Biden approves plan to redeploy US troops to Somalia



190411150221-02-somalia-danab-exlarge-169.jpg




(CNN)President Joe Biden has approved a request by the Pentagon to redeploy US troops to Somalia in an effort to counter the terrorist group al-Shabaab, a senior administration official said on Monday.
The move reverses a decision by President Donald Trump to withdraw all US troops from the country in 2020.
The US will reposition US forces in east Africa and move to restore a US military presence in Somalia in consultation with the Somali government, the official told reporters on Monday. The official said "under 500" troops will be sent back into the country but declined to provide a precise number. He emphasized, however, that the Pentagon "will not be restoring the full contingent of operators present in Somalia before" the previous administration's withdrawal, which was about 750 military personnel.


The official described the Trump administration's withdrawal as "abrupt and sudden," and said that al-Shabaab "has unfortunately only grown stronger" since then.
"We have seen, regrettably, clear evidence that al Shabaab has the intent and capability to target Americans," the official said, noting that the group had killed over a dozen Americans in east Africa in recent years, including three at a US military base in Kenya in early 2020.
Trump's decision in December 2020 to withdraw the US personnel from Somalia was part of a broader effort in the waning days of his administration to pull back US involvement in global conflicts, including in Afghanistan and Iraq. But the Biden administration believes that al-Shabaab remains "a notable priority given the threat it poses," and that a "persistent" US presence there will be necessary to counter the group.
"This is a step that rationalizes what was essentially an irrational arrangement that we inherited," the official said, referring to the Trump administration decision. "It was irrational because it created unnecessary and elevated risk to US forces as they moved in and out of the country on a rotational basis, and it gave us less pay-off for incurring that risk because it disrupted their efficacy and consistency of their work with partners."


The official would not confirm whether Biden had authorized targeted strikes against specific al Shabaab leaders, but said that a US military presence is "not the only component" of the US' counterterrorism strategy in Somalia.


edition.cnn.com

Biden approves plan to redeploy US troops to Somalia

President Joe Biden has approved a request by the Pentagon to redeploy US troops to Somalia in an effort to counter the terrorist group al-Shabaab, a senior administration official said on Monday.
edition.cnn.com edition.cnn.com
~
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

dBSPL
US cancels $130m military aid for Egypt over rights concerns
2 3
Replies
33
Views
956
Hydration
H
Muhammed45
MilitaryTimes - Four US troops injured in rocket attack on base in Syria
Replies
3
Views
177
jamahir
jamahir
HAIDER
Biden pledges US support against Houthi attacks to Saudi king
Replies
0
Views
320
HAIDER
HAIDER
khansaheeb
Report: Jewish-American group visits Saudi Arabia to advance Israeli normalization
Replies
0
Views
271
khansaheeb
khansaheeb
beijingwalker
US, Iraqi officials agree that American troops must leave by end of 2021: report
Replies
2
Views
299
beijingwalker
beijingwalker

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom