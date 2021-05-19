Biden approves $735M weapons sale to Israel

waz said: But didn’t everyone say that Biden was the “peaceful one” the man who loves diversity and human rights hahaha. Click to expand...

Don't think he has a choice in the matter.Zionists have infiltrated the upper echelons of the US establishment far too much.Here in the UK, the Blair government made a Jew the UK's ME envoy to broker peace in Palestine.Things will change slowly as the demographic shift will slowly turn the US population against Israel and more sympathetic to the Palestinians, but this will take decades before it materialises enough to make the US a neutral broker.