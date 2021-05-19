What's new

Biden approves $735M weapons sale to Israel

U

UKBengali

ELITE MEMBER
May 29, 2011
17,385
7
21,020
Country
Bangladesh
Location
United Kingdom
Await the day when a US President will say no to Israel and force them to make peace with the Palestinians and their neighbours.
 
waz

waz

SENIOR MODERATOR
Sep 15, 2006
17,356
68
45,106
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
But didn’t everyone say that Biden was the “peaceful one” the man who loves diversity and human rights hahaha.
 
Jungibaaz

Jungibaaz

RETIRED MOD
Jul 4, 2010
7,716
96
15,783
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Good, Israel must be running out of JDAMs to hurl at occupied Gazans. I also hope this was free or part of some aid package, anything less than that might be seen as deeply anti-semitic. :tup:
 
U

UKBengali

ELITE MEMBER
May 29, 2011
17,385
7
21,020
Country
Bangladesh
Location
United Kingdom
waz said:
But didn’t everyone say that Biden was the “peaceful one” the man who loves diversity and human rights hahaha.
Click to expand...


Don't think he has a choice in the matter.

Zionists have infiltrated the upper echelons of the US establishment far too much.

Here in the UK, the Blair government made a Jew the UK's ME envoy to broker peace in Palestine. :cheesy:

Things will change slowly as the demographic shift will slowly turn the US population against Israel and more sympathetic to the Palestinians, but this will take decades before it materialises enough to make the US a neutral broker.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom