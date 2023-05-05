Biden appoints Indian-American Neera Tanden as top domestic policy advisor

President Joe Biden appointed a top Indian-American Democratic Party figure, Neera Tanden, as his domestic policy adviser on Friday, making her the first Asian-American to lead any of the top White House advisory councils in history.In a statement, Biden said, “I am pleased to announce that Neera Tanden will continue to drive the formulation and implementation of my domestic policy, from economic mobility and racial equity to health care, immigration and education.”Tanden, who has served as Biden’s staff secretary in this term, will replace Susan Rice, a former American national security advisor and ambassador to the United Nations who worked as Biden’s top domestic policy advisor since his presidency began.Biden said that as his staff secretary — a role in which she processed all the paperwork that landed on the President’s desk — Tanden had overseen decision-making processes across domestic, economic and national security teams.“She has 25 years of experience in public policy, has served three Presidents, and led one of the largest think tanks in the country for nearly a decade. She was a key architect of the Affordable Care Act and helped drive key domestic policies that became part of my agenda, including clean energy subsidies and sensible gun reform,” Biden said in his statement.