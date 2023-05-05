What's new

Biden appoints Indian-American Neera Tanden as top domestic policy advisor

President Joe Biden appointed a top Indian-American Democratic Party figure, Neera Tanden, as his domestic policy adviser on Friday, making her the first Asian-American to lead any of the top White House advisory councils in history.

In a statement, Biden said, “I am pleased to announce that Neera Tanden will continue to drive the formulation and implementation of my domestic policy, from economic mobility and racial equity to health care, immigration and education.”

Tanden, who has served as Biden’s staff secretary in this term, will replace Susan Rice, a former American national security advisor and ambassador to the United Nations who worked as Biden’s top domestic policy advisor since his presidency began.

Biden said that as his staff secretary — a role in which she processed all the paperwork that landed on the President’s desk — Tanden had overseen decision-making processes across domestic, economic and national security teams.

“She has 25 years of experience in public policy, has served three Presidents, and led one of the largest think tanks in the country for nearly a decade. She was a key architect of the Affordable Care Act and helped drive key domestic policies that became part of my agenda, including clean energy subsidies and sensible gun reform,” Biden said in his statement.


USA is becoming more and more similiar to india in terms of overall civilian conditions, so it is natural to have adviser with good connections and deeper understaning of it.
 
1.5 Billion Indians in a total World population of around 8 Billion, that makes it roughly 1 Indian to every 4-5 humans on Earth. On top of that the migration to US, UK etc., is massive, and now there are 2nd/3rd generation Indians in those countries......it is no surprise that Indians are being provided opportunities all over the world.
 
President Joe Biden appointed a top Indian-American Democratic Party figure, Neera Tanden, as his domestic policy adviser on Friday, making her the first Asian-American to lead any of the top White House advisory councils in history.

In a statement, Biden said, “I am pleased to announce that Neera Tanden will continue to drive the formulation and implementation of my domestic policy, from economic mobility and racial equity to health care, immigration and education.”

Tanden, who has served as Biden’s staff secretary in this term, will replace Susan Rice, a former American national security advisor and ambassador to the United Nations who worked as Biden’s top domestic policy advisor since his presidency began.

Biden said that as his staff secretary — a role in which she processed all the paperwork that landed on the President’s desk — Tanden had overseen decision-making processes across domestic, economic and national security teams.

“She has 25 years of experience in public policy, has served three Presidents, and led one of the largest think tanks in the country for nearly a decade. She was a key architect of the Affordable Care Act and helped drive key domestic policies that became part of my agenda, including clean energy subsidies and sensible gun reform,” Biden said in his statement.


Which think tank did she lead?
 
1.5 Billion Indians in a total World population of around 8 Billion, that makes it roughly 1 Indian to every 4-5 humans on Earth.
Wrong analogy, there are 4 million people of Indian origin in the US. Which makes up like what 1.3% of the people in the US. That's approximately 1 person of Indian origin in 100 Americans. Kinda over-represented.
 
Well this woman is given the portfolio of ensuring "Racial Equity to Healthcare, Immigration and Education".

Remains to be seen how she will handle Islamophobic section of the Hindu diaspora and their attempt to influence her via their contacts.

Going by her Wiki page, seems to be kind of a bully and a Gorilla.

Hope sense and sobriety prevails in her decisions.
 
