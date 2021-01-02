RabzonKhan
SENIOR MEMBER
- Aug 1, 2008
- 4,152
- 3
- Country
-
- Location
-
The Biden administration will purchase 500 million doses of Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine that it will then donate to low and middle income countries in need around the world. That is a big step toward making the United States one of the major global vaccine supplier.
According to president’s national security advisor, the president is focused on helping to vaccinate the world because he believes it is the right thing to do, it’s what Americans do in times of need.
Biden announces US will donate 500 million Covid-19 vaccines
According to president’s national security advisor, the president is focused on helping to vaccinate the world because he believes it is the right thing to do, it’s what Americans do in times of need.