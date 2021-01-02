What's new

Biden announces US will donate 500 million Covid-19 vaccines

RabzonKhan

RabzonKhan

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 1, 2008
4,152
3
3,793
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
The Biden administration will purchase 500 million doses of Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine that it will then donate to low and middle income countries in need around the world. That is a big step toward making the United States one of the major global vaccine supplier.

According to president’s national security advisor, the president is focused on helping to vaccinate the world because he believes it is the right thing to do, it’s what Americans do in times of need.

Biden announces US will donate 500 million Covid-19 vaccines
 
DHSquare

DHSquare

FULL MEMBER
Jul 7, 2014
102
0
106
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
RabzonKhan said:
The Biden administration will purchase 500 million doses of Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine that it will then donate to low and middle income countries in need around the world. That is a big step toward making the United States one of the major global vaccine supplier.

According to president’s national security advisor, the president is focused on helping to vaccinate the world because he believes it is the right thing to do, it’s what Americans do in times of need.

Biden announces US will donate 500 million Covid-19 vaccines
Click to expand...
That really is a huge no.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

Nan Yang
From Terrified to Triumphant — How China Flipped 2020
Replies
14
Views
1K
aziqbal
aziqbal

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom