Biden announces 12 Asia-Pacific nations join the US Indo-Pacific Economic Framework

US President Joe Biden announced on Monday that 12 countries in the Asia-Pacific had joined the US’ Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF), an agreement covering supply chains, digital trade, clean energy and anticorruption efforts – and that Beijing views with much suspicion.
The countries – Australia, Brunei, India, Indonesia, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, New Zealand, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam as well as the US – account for 40 per cent of the world’s GDP, according to the White House.
12 Asia-Pacific economies ‘prepare for the future’ by signing US-led pact
The long-awaited Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF) seeks to restore ‘US economic leadership’ across the region, without Taiwan for now.
amp.scmp.com