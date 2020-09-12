Biden and Harris Could Be Bad News for India’s Modi With Kamala Harris in the West Wing, Modi’s opponents in India may suddenly gain leverage.

Biden and Harris Could Be Bad News for India’s ModiWith Kamala Harris in the West Wing, Modi’s opponents in India may suddenly gain leverage.BY SALVATORE BABONES | NOVEMBER 6, 2020, 11:27 AMElection2020U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris after being introduced by Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden as his running mate in Wilmington, Delaware, on Aug. 12.Indian Americans love Kamala Harris. The daughter of an Indian biologist who moved to the United States and became one of the country’s most respected cancer researchers, Harris embodies the values of hard work, intellectual accomplishment, and political engagement. As a U.S. senator, she pushed for immigration policies favored by the Indian American community, including a lifting of country caps on H1-B temporary employment visas and the retention of employment rights for spouses of H1-B visa holders. And Indian Americans are understandably proud to see one of their own rising to the top of the U.S. political system.But good for Indian Americans does not necessarily mean good for the current government of India. On the contrary: The Biden team’s priorities (from what we know so far) are likely to drive a wedge between the United States and continental Asia’s oldest democracy at a time when Washington is looking for new allies in its strategic rivalry with China.Harris may be a part of that wedge herself. As senator, Harris has been diplomatically circumspect in her few public comments about India’s government but has shown no love for Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Last year, she even publicly criticized Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar while he was on an official visit to the United States. Jaishankar had refused to share a platform with U.S. Rep. Pramila Jayapal, the Indian American sponsor of a House of Representatives resolution calling out the Indian government for its policies in Kashmir.