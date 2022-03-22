Biden admits that a "new world order" is coming, implying that old world order is over including American hegemony

The Lost Brother said: Have not have anything against China. They will be the one as they worked hard for it but trust me things are going to be same if not worse. They have expansionist policy just see annexation of Tibet and their claim on some part of Kazakhstan just because one of the Chinese emperor ruled over some part of it thousand of years ago. If they are right in doing so then we cannot criticize Western countries as they well have ruled over many countries over few century back. Click to expand...

Look I am pragmatic I don't criticize the strong ever. I believe in destiny and the winner should reap whatever comes his way and whatever god has willed for them. I am not part of these who complain because my view point of the world is different.If China was to end up on top they will paint the world in their own image as they see fit. It will be the sino era in that situation.If things was to fall to me. I won't seek the favors of anyone or seek to please anyone except myself first and foremost ethablishing the world in my own image and the way I see it fit..My view point is fair to everyone.. Hence everyone will create a bubble that caters to themselves that is just natural and that is what everyone did in the past