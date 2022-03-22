What's new

Biden admits that a "new world order" is coming, implying that old world order is over including American hegemony

Battlion25

Battlion25

Jul 18, 2021
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1506042660670291973

Full video

President Biden, the former Senator from Delaware, addressed the Business Roundtable on Monday afternoon.

"We're at an inflection point, I believe, in the world economy, not just the world economy, the world, that occurs every three or four generations," the president said. "[A general told me that] 60 million people died between 1900 and 1946 and since then we've established a liberal world order, and it hasn't happened in a long while."

"A lot of people died, but nowhere near the chaos."

"Now is the time when things are shifting and there's going to be a new world order out there, and we've got to lead it. We've got to unite the rest of the free world in doing it."
The world has shifted completely politically so much that it seems an entirely different world.

There are decades where nothing happens; and there are weeks where decades happen” - Lenin
 
Battlion25

Battlion25

Jul 18, 2021
US hegemony will be remembered in the history books as the following 1945 - 2022... Empires come and gone gentlemen everything has it's time.

Currently we live in a multipolar world
 
T

The Lost Brother

Feb 27, 2022
The Lost Brother said:
US hegemony will be remembered in the history books as the following 1945 - 2022... Empires come and gone gentlemen everything has it's time.

Currently we live in a multipolar world
Every empire be it Roman, British or American. No one want to remember it. Why there should be world order in the first place. Let's people trade as per their wish and let them live in peace. Why to fight over little things ? Poor countries with natural resources has been exploited by every empire or powerful country.
 
Genghis khan1

Genghis khan1

Aug 22, 2015
Battlion25 said:
US hegemony will be remembered in the history books as the following 1945 - 2022... Empires come and gone gentlemen everything has it's time.

Currently we live in a multipolar world
US truly emerge as a superpower after the collapse of Soviet Union. US is still the sole superpowers. Rise of China and the bad JuJu of Afghan adventure seems to be catching up but it’s too early to deduct any conclusions.

US is not alone. Anglo-sphere countries work like a wolf pack. China and Russia work solo.
 
Battlion25

Battlion25

Jul 18, 2021
The Lost Brother said:
Every empire be it Roman, British or American. No one want to remember it. Why there should be world order in the first place.
Well empires rise and fall due to the heavens just like the two Islamic golden ages that followed each other including the Islamic expansionist era they came and went hence empires come and go nothing wrong with it..

There is eventually gonna be an entity that will ethablish itself after defeating the others returning to uni-polar and there is always long term peace with uni-polar dominance system not multipolar it is very hectic and turmoil filled.

China envision itself in that role and the same with Russia they envision themselves in that role..

The dice gets rolled and someone will eventually end up on top etbalishing a new era including with major alliances occuring here and there including manuverings etc etc It functions like lottery and the person where things aligns for will come to power
 
T

The Lost Brother

Feb 27, 2022
Battlion25 said:
Well empires rise and fall due to the heavens just like the two Islamic golden ages that followed each other including the Islamic expansionist eras they came and went hence empires come and go nothing wrong with it..

There is eventually gonna be an entity that will ethablish itself after defeating the others returning to uni-polar and there is always long term peace with uni-polar dominance.

China envision itself in that role
Have not have anything against China. They will be the one as they worked hard for it but trust me things are going to be same if not worse. They have expansionist policy just see annexation of Tibet and their claim on some part of Kazakhstan just because one of the Chinese emperor ruled over some part of it thousand of years ago. If they are right in doing so then we cannot criticize Western countries as they well have ruled over many countries over few century back.
 
Battlion25

Battlion25

Jul 18, 2021
The Lost Brother said:
Have not have anything against China. They will be the one as they worked hard for it but trust me things are going to be same if not worse. They have expansionist policy just see annexation of Tibet and their claim on some part of Kazakhstan just because one of the Chinese emperor ruled over some part of it thousand of years ago. If they are right in doing so then we cannot criticize Western countries as they well have ruled over many countries over few century back.
Look I am pragmatic I don't criticize the strong ever. I believe in destiny and the winner should reap whatever comes his way and whatever god has willed for them. I am not part of these who complain because my view point of the world is different.

If China was to end up on top they will paint the world in their own image as they see fit. It will be the sino era in that situation.

If things was to fall to me. I won't seek the favors of anyone or seek to please anyone except myself first and foremost ethablishing the world in my own image and the way I see it fit..

My view point is fair to everyone.. Hence everyone will create a bubble that caters to themselves that is just natural and that is what everyone did in the past
 
E

etylo

Nov 9, 2021
The Lost Brother said:
Have not have anything against China. They will be the one as they worked hard for it but trust me things are going to be same if not worse. They have expansionist policy just see annexation of Tibet and their claim on some part of Kazakhstan just because one of the Chinese emperor ruled over some part of it thousand of years ago. If they are right in doing so then we cannot criticize Western countries as they well have ruled over many countries over few century back.
You are hallucinating about China just as a typical Indian, is that becos you have lived long in delusional land India ?
 

