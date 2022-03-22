Biden admits that a "new world order" is coming, implying that old world order is over including American hegemony

Battlion25
Full video
President Biden, the former Senator from Delaware, addressed the Business Roundtable on Monday afternoon.
"We're at an inflection point, I believe, in the world economy, not just the world economy, the world, that occurs every three or four generations," the president said. "[A general told me that] 60 million people died between 1900 and 1946 and since then we've established a liberal world order, and it hasn't happened in a long while."
"A lot of people died, but nowhere near the chaos."
"Now is the time when things are shifting and there's going to be a new world order out there, and we've got to lead it. We've got to unite the rest of the free world in doing it."
The world has shifted completely politically so much that it seems an entirely different world.
“There are decades where nothing happens; and there are weeks where decades happen” - Lenin
