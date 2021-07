Biden administration warns businesses about risks of operating in Hong Kong

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration issued a business advisory Friday warning that companies operating in Hong Kong face risks to their data privacy and that China’s national security law could negatively affect their staff, finances, legal issues, reputations and operations there.



when asked about the advisory. "And so it is more of an advisory as to what may happen in Hong Kong. It's as simple as that and as complicated as that.""Developments over the last year in Hong Kong present clear operational, financial, legal, and reputational risks for multinational firms," the White House said. "This business advisory provides companies with information that can assist them in making informed business decisions and properly assessing risk."After protests in Hong Kong in 2019 over China's growing influence, the Chinese government announced in May of last year that it would sidestep Hong Kong's own legislature and pass the security law directly from Beijing. The new law made it easier for authorities to crack down on protestors and reduced Hong Kong's judicial authority