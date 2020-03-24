What's new

Biden administration seeks social & education development and Military Training support for Pakistan in next US Budget

Chakar The Great

Chakar The Great

US has proposed to keep USD$ 3.5Mn in its upcoming budget for Military training and Education to Pakistan, The amount of Economic support fund to Pakistan has also been proposed to be raised to USD $ 407.5Mn, For support to health sector USD $ 108Mn proposed.

Purpose: Apparently this aid is meant to keep Pakistan “positively engaged” in Afghanistan after the US troops’ exit from Afghanistan.
 
Dual Wielder

Dual Wielder

I rather they send our troops to six flags or Orlando's they need a well deserved break, it'll cost less too.. if they are looking for traitors then their best bet is our civil service.. (the Jafar central)
 
PakFactor

PakFactor

It's pointless sending anyone cause nothing gets implemented properly they'll still fall back on the strategy of throwing men into a conflict without much thought.
 
Dalit

Dalit

Need to be very careful here. The Americans are trying to infiltrate at the highest level. They have been doing it for years. By training our military officers they will try to influence at the very top. We already have a whole cadre of American nurtured military officers in the armed forces. Not only that, often their sons and daughters study in the US. We also have military officers who have businesses and others ventures in the US. Just like many of our civilian rulers. Needless to say that such military officers are often influenced in their actions and otherwise.

This is not good for a whole host of reasons. This policy needs to change very quickly. The US is an untrustworthy snake. There are no ifs and buts here. They are after Pakistani nuclear assets. The Americans want to completely control Pakistan. Pakistan is an important geopolitical country and the Americans don't want to let go. No matter how much they bluff about ditching Pakistan after their Afghan misadventure. Additionally the Americans are seriously butthurt about China Pak cooperation. From CPEC to military joint ventures. The Americans have been literally begging Pakistan to reverse its China policy.

Keep the Americans at an arms length. The Americans are only interested in propping up India within the region. We cannot provide anything to the Americans. What the Americans are seeking from Pakistan is impossible. It is detrimental for Pakistan. After two decades of backstabbing in Afghanistan the Americans are today crawling back to their old ways. Cajole Pakistan and infiltrate as much as possible. If the Pak military continues with such a dubious program we have serious problems among our decision-makers. The only area where Pakistan should engage with the US is trade. That is it. Pakistan needs to decline this dubious offer and instead focus on military to military relations with China, Russia and other friendly nations. These are nations where we have common interests and convergence.

Pakistan will be exploited again and again if it fails to learn from the past. Until the Americans have provided India with a platform to snatch everything. The US belongs in the India camp. Let there be zero ambiguity about this.
 
Dalit

Dalit

mingle said:
2 million is nothing not even peanut I hope FMS will start after budget anyway its positive development between Pakistan and USA 🇺🇸
It is a bad development. Pakistan is set to gain nothing other than US influenced military officers. We need Pakistani military officers who serve Pakistan. Not US influenced military officers who undermine Pakistan.
 
Indus Pakistan

Indus Pakistan

Dalit said:
Pakistan is set to gain nothing other than US influenced military officers.
It's been like that since 1950s. Prior to that it was British influenced officers. And thank god for that. Or the army would have gone desi like political parties in Pakistan.

We would have General Bajwa Sr, General Bajwa Sr1, General Bajwa Jr with divisions being ran by other Bajwas and in laws. This is desi way of doing things.
 
Goritoes

Goritoes

Apparently, PA didn't learn anything from Americans when it comes to conducting ground ops, we time and time again see PA soldiers pinned down and slaughtered by BLA and TTP in conflicted areas and yet the Strategy remains the same.
 
Indus Pakistan

Indus Pakistan

Goritoes said:
Apparently, PA didn't learn anything from Americans when it comes to conducting ground ops, we time and time again see PA soldiers pinned down and slaughtered by BLA and TTP in conflicted areas and yet the Strategy remains the same.
It's not about learning. If the US was operating in similiar environment a platoon would be moving in heavily armoured convoy of MRAPs, couple of drones loitering above feeding live intel via video link to the platoon leader, few gunships within minutes call and even F-16s or a deadly formation of Thunderbolts ready to shread anything that moves. With such a multi-layered military BLA would struggle to cause any damage.

Instead Pakistan will have entire platoon sat atop Toyota hiluxe. What else do you expect?
 
