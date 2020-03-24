Biden administration seeks social & education development and Military Training support for Pakistan in next US Budget

Need to be very careful here. The Americans are trying to infiltrate at the highest level. They have been doing it for years. By training our military officers they will try to influence at the very top. We already have a whole cadre of American nurtured military officers in the armed forces. Not only that, often their sons and daughters study in the US. We also have military officers who have businesses and others ventures in the US. Just like many of our civilian rulers. Needless to say that such military officers are often influenced in their actions and otherwise.



This is not good for a whole host of reasons. This policy needs to change very quickly. The US is an untrustworthy snake. There are no ifs and buts here. They are after Pakistani nuclear assets. The Americans want to completely control Pakistan. Pakistan is an important geopolitical country and the Americans don't want to let go. No matter how much they bluff about ditching Pakistan after their Afghan misadventure. Additionally the Americans are seriously butthurt about China Pak cooperation. From CPEC to military joint ventures. The Americans have been literally begging Pakistan to reverse its China policy.



Keep the Americans at an arms length. The Americans are only interested in propping up India within the region. We cannot provide anything to the Americans. What the Americans are seeking from Pakistan is impossible. It is detrimental for Pakistan. After two decades of backstabbing in Afghanistan the Americans are today crawling back to their old ways. Cajole Pakistan and infiltrate as much as possible. If the Pak military continues with such a dubious program we have serious problems among our decision-makers. The only area where Pakistan should engage with the US is trade. That is it. Pakistan needs to decline this dubious offer and instead focus on military to military relations with China, Russia and other friendly nations. These are nations where we have common interests and convergence.



Pakistan will be exploited again and again if it fails to learn from the past. Until the Americans have provided India with a platform to snatch everything. The US belongs in the India camp. Let there be zero ambiguity about this.