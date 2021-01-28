What's new

Biden administration pauses arms sales to Saudi Arabia and UAE including sale of F-35 stealth fighter jets

aryobarzan

aryobarzan

Abu Dhabi said:
might be, especially when they say " U.S. Temporarily Pausing ".
Biden family is not as bad and as totally corrupt like Trump but his son has some long record of shady dealing in Ukraine...time will tell..I am sure you will know sooner than us about any $$$..lol
 
Trench Broom

Biden killing more and more jobs. Wow, this guy really is a job-killing machine. Just like his old boss Obama.

US heading for a difficult few years and the damage Biden/Harris do will probably give China the edge.

The other worry is how many people will Iran slaughter once they get sanctions lifted by Biden.

I still expect the sale to go through eventually, but the Biden crime family and the war loving corporate Democrats are probably waiting for Iran to get their pallets of money and then they can sit back and watch the M.E go up in flames.
 
aryobarzan

aryobarzan

Trench Broom said:
Biden killing more and more jobs. Wow, this guy really is a job-killing machine. Just like his old boss Obama.

US heading for a difficult few years and the damage Biden/Harris do will probably give China the edge.

The other worry is how many people will Iran slaughter once they get sanctions lifted by Biden.

I still expect the sale to go through eventually, but the Biden crime family and the war loving corporate Democrats are probably waiting for Iran to get their pallets of money and then they can sit back and watch the M.E go up in flames.
You are genius.....
 
925boy

925boy

Biden cant hold up this deal for long...because UAE already paid for it via the peace deal with Israel. This is what America gets when it goes broke and makes ponzi schemer its president- Trump was selling every and anything to countries he could while he was president. idiot!
 
aziqbal

aziqbal

its ok

now UAE will be forced to pay $400 million per aircraft and the deal will be "approved"

then UAE will bomb Yemen and steal more money to pay for the F35

and Saudi will arrest more of its citizens in some 5 star hotel and take their wealth and also pay for "extra" for the precision weapons
 
Ceylal

Ceylal

Goritoes said:
UAE minister should threaten USA, release our fighters, or face the consequences.
Threaten with what..Camel moonshine? They already have something in the oven for those Gulfies Chihuahuas..they will accuse them that their camels are the cause of the last strain of coronavirus that is creating havoc in British live , like they tried to endorse the sources of COVID -19 to China.
 
