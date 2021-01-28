Biden administration pauses arms sales to Saudi Arabia and UAE including sale of F-35 stealth fighter jets

Biden killing more and more jobs. Wow, this guy really is a job-killing machine. Just like his old boss Obama.



US heading for a difficult few years and the damage Biden/Harris do will probably give China the edge.



The other worry is how many people will Iran slaughter once they get sanctions lifted by Biden.



I still expect the sale to go through eventually, but the Biden crime family and the war loving corporate Democrats are probably waiting for Iran to get their pallets of money and then they can sit back and watch the M.E go up in flames.