Bidding papers ready for $6.81bn ML-1 ISLAMABAD: Tender demounts for Main Line–I Pakistan Railway Project at estimated cost $ 6.81 billion for bidding...

According to documents available with, the ML-I Railway Project would be completed in three phases, cost as approved for package-1 (PC-1), $2.71 billion, package-2 (PC-2), $ 2.68 billion, and package-3 (PC-3), $ 1.43 billion. Estimated time for completion of phase-1 is 5-year, pahse-2 7-year, and phase-3 4-year.The scope of the project: the Main Line-1 (ML-1) from Karachi to Peshawar would be up gradated and doubled, including (i) laying of new track with improved sub-grade for 160 km/hour, (ii) Rehabilitation and construction of bridges, (iii) provision of modern signalling and telecom system,(iv) conversion of level crossings into underpasses/ flyovers, (v) fencing of track, (vi) establishment of Dry Port near Havelian, and (vii) up-gradation of Walton Training Academy.The sections of Package-1 of the project, which would be up-graded of Pakistan Railway Lines are; (i) Nawabshah-Rohri Section (183 km), (ii) Multan-Lahore Section (339 km), (iii) Lahore-Lalamusa Section (132 km), (iv) Kaluwal-Pindora Section (52 km), and (v) Walton Railway Academy.The sections of package-2 of the project are (i) Keamari-Hyderabad section (182 km) and (ii) Hyderabad-Multan section (556 km).Sections of package-3 of the project are (i) Lalamusa-Rawalpindi section (105 km), (ii) Rawalpindi-Peshawar section (174 km), and (iii) Establishment of dry port near Havelian.The PC-1 of ML-1 Pakistan Railway Project with estimated cost of $ 9.172 billion with the plan to execute in three packages was submitted to the Planning Commission of Pakistan during February 2020. The Planning Commission in its meeting held on August 5, 2020 approved the PC-1 with a rationalise cost of $ 6.801.Copyright Business Recorder, 2022