Bidding papers ready for $6.81bn ML-1

hydrabadi_arab

Jul 31, 2015
ISLAMABAD: Tender demounts for Main Line–I Pakistan Railway Project at estimated cost $ 6.81 billion for bidding have been finalised and planned to be advertised after receiving the commitment of loan for Package-I from the Chinese side.

According to documents available with Business Reorder, the ML-I Railway Project would be completed in three phases, cost as approved for package-1 (PC-1), $2.71 billion, package-2 (PC-2), $ 2.68 billion, and package-3 (PC-3), $ 1.43 billion. Estimated time for completion of phase-1 is 5-year, pahse-2 7-year, and phase-3 4-year.

The objective of the project is to increase rail speed from 65-105 km/hour to 120-160 km/hour. The Line capacity would be increased from 34 to 134 trains each way per day. The freight volumes would be increased from 8 to 35 million tons per annum. The passenger train pairs would be increased from 40 to 80 per day. The railway share of freight would be increased from four percent to 20 percent.

The scope of the project: the Main Line-1 (ML-1) from Karachi to Peshawar would be up gradated and doubled, including (i) laying of new track with improved sub-grade for 160 km/hour, (ii) Rehabilitation and construction of bridges, (iii) provision of modern signalling and telecom system,(iv) conversion of level crossings into underpasses/ flyovers, (v) fencing of track, (vi) establishment of Dry Port near Havelian, and (vii) up-gradation of Walton Training Academy.

The sections of Package-1 of the project, which would be up-graded of Pakistan Railway Lines are; (i) Nawabshah-Rohri Section (183 km), (ii) Multan-Lahore Section (339 km), (iii) Lahore-Lalamusa Section (132 km), (iv) Kaluwal-Pindora Section (52 km), and (v) Walton Railway Academy.

The sections of package-2 of the project are (i) Keamari-Hyderabad section (182 km) and (ii) Hyderabad-Multan section (556 km).

Sections of package-3 of the project are (i) Lalamusa-Rawalpindi section (105 km), (ii) Rawalpindi-Peshawar section (174 km), and (iii) Establishment of dry port near Havelian.

The PC-1 of ML-1 Pakistan Railway Project with estimated cost of $ 9.172 billion with the plan to execute in three packages was submitted to the Planning Commission of Pakistan during February 2020. The Planning Commission in its meeting held on August 5, 2020 approved the PC-1 with a rationalise cost of $ 6.801.

ziaulislam

ziaulislam

Apr 22, 2010
What pakistan needs is to approach AB/WB and international financing (50%) with comitment to get 50% spent from PSDP(100B/yr)
This was offered by AB 10 years ago and we throw that out and approched the chinese..what a grave mistake

It cannot and should rely just on chinese
 
hydrabadi_arab

Jul 31, 2015
ziaulislam said:
What pakistan needs is to approach AB/WB and international financing (50%) with comitment to get 50% spent from PSDP(100B/yr)
This was offered by AB 10 years ago and we throw that out and approched the chinese..what a grave mistake

It cannot and should rely just on chinese
What you say isn't easy at all. WB/AB are already delaying their generic loan till Pakistan pass some reform bills. And PSDP is first causality if government want to reduce fiscal deficit to get $$ from IMF, WB, AB. Rs100b back then mean Rs175b now.

China loan is our best hope and government know it.
 
vi-va

vi-va

Jan 23, 2019
hydrabadi_arab said:
What you say isn't easy at all. WB/AB are already delaying their generic loan till Pakistan pass some reform bills. And PSDP is first causality if government want to reduce fiscal deficit to get $$ from IMF, WB, AB. Rs100b back then mean Rs175b now.

China loan is our best hope and government know it.
IMF, WB money always have strings attached, no exception.
 
Wood

Wood

Mar 30, 2013
hydrabadi_arab said:
What you say isn't easy at all. WB/AB are already delaying their generic loan till Pakistan pass some reform bills. And PSDP is first causality if government want to reduce fiscal deficit to get $$ from IMF, WB, AB. Rs100b back then mean Rs175b now.

China loan is our best hope and government know it.
Why not Japan? This project is very typical for the type of infrastructure that they find in developing countries
 
ziaulislam

ziaulislam

Apr 22, 2010
hydrabadi_arab said:
What you say isn't easy at all. WB/AB are already delaying their generic loan till Pakistan pass some reform bills. And PSDP is first causality if government want to reduce fiscal deficit to get $$ from IMF, WB, AB. Rs100b back then mean Rs175b now.

China loan is our best hope and government know it.
Yeah sure..un planned PSDP isnt a good thing its a bad thing

You want focus spending
 
Aesterix

Aesterix

Jan 26, 2021
Avoid passing this through Balochistan or ex FATA.
They will blow it up , as they usually do.
Build it for the rest of the population and don't make majority suffer for a tiny minority who cannot live peacefully and will impose war and conflict upon themselves due to addiction for the same.
 

