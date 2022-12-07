What's new

Bid to smuggle weapons from Afghanistan foiled at Torkham border

,.,.

Bid to smuggle weapons from Afghanistan foiled at Torkham border

The arms were concealed in the hidden cavities of a truck loaded with pomegranates, says custom chief

Abuzar Afridi
December 07, 2022


1670453526736.png


Customs at Torkham border. PHOTO: EXPRESS

LANDIKOTAL: Customs authorities at Torkham border foiled an attempt to smuggle banned arms and ammunition from Afghanistan, officials said on Wednesday.

Chief Collector Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Salim while displaying the seized arms to media said that taking action on a tip-off they stopped a loaded truck with registration plate E-3657 as it crossed the border. He said the truck was loaded with pomegranates being exported from Afghanistan.

The custom chief said the collector appraisement Peshawar, Amjadur Rehman and his team searched the truck and recovered 16 US-made automatic guns including 7.62mm M13, 5.56mm balls, M855 10RD clips cartridges, and 9mm cartridges. The arms were concealed in the hidden cavities of the truck.

Muhammad Salim said that the driver of the truck fled from the scene. However, they launched an investigation to bring culprits behind the arms smuggling to book. He said the seized arms are banned in Pakistan and could be used in terrorism related incidents.

Meanwhile, Federal Minister for overseas Pakistanis and human development Sajid Hussain Toori along with member of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Bilawal Afridi visited Torkham border.

They were briefed about the current situation and trade with Afghanistan and Central Asian states. National Logistic Cell (NLC) incharge Col Aziz Khan and local government representatives were also present on the occasion.



tribune.com.pk

Customs foil bid to smuggle weapons from Afghanistan | The Express Tribune

The arms were concealed in the hidden cavities of a truck loaded with pomegranates, says custom chief
tribune.com.pk tribune.com.pk
 
more like the smugglers failed to pay the part-time general slash full time politicians on time...

next time pay up or we'll "foil" your plans

next time pay up or we'll "foil" your plans
 

